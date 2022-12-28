Current National Mortgage Rates: December 28, 2022—Mortgage Rates Climb

The current average rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage is 6.78%, compared to 6.66% a week earlier.

For borrowers who want a shorter mortgage, the average rate on a 15-year fixed mortgage is 5.85%, up 0.08% from the previous week.

Homeowners who want to lock in a lower rate by refinancing should compare their existing mortgage rate to today’s refinance rates.

Mortgage Rates for December 28, 2022

30-Year Fixed-Rate Mortgage Rates

Today’s average rate on a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage is 6.78%, which is 0.12% higher than last week. In a 52-week span, the lowest rate was 6.57% while the highest was 7.41%.

The interest plus lender fees, called the annual percentage rate (APR), on a 30-year fixed mortgage is 6.80%. The APR was 6.68% last week.

To get an idea about how much you might pay in interest, consider that the current 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage of 6.78% on a $100,000 loan will cost $651 per month in principal and interest (taxes and fees not included), the Forbes Advisor mortgage calculator shows. The total amount you’ll pay in interest during the loan’s lifespan is $134,214.

15-Year Mortgage Interest Rates

Today’s 15-year, fixed-rate mortgage is 5.85%, up 0.08% from the previous week. The same time last week, the 15-year, fixed-rate mortgage was at 5.77%. Today’s rate is higher than the 52-week low of 5.75%.

The APR on a 15-year fixed is 5.90%. It was 5.83% a week earlier.

A 15-year, fixed-rate mortgage with today’s interest rate of 5.85% will cost $836 per month in principal and interest on a $100,000 mortgage (not including taxes and insurance). In this scenario, borrowers would pay approximately $50,439 in total interest.

Jumbo Mortgage Rates

The current average interest rate on a 30-year, fixed-rate jumbo mortgage is 6.85%— 0.13% up from last week. The 30-year jumbo mortgage rate had a 52-week low of 6.58% and a 52-week high of 7.44%.

A 30-year jumbo mortgage at today’s fixed interest rate of 6.85% will cost you $655 per month in principal and interest per $100,000. On a $750,000 jumbo mortgage, the monthly principal and interest payment would be approximately $4,919.

5/1 ARM Interest Rates

Today’s average interest rate on a 5/1 ARM is 5.44%, the same as a week earlier. In the past 52 weeks, the lowest 5/1 ARM rate was 5.38% and the high was 5.60%.

Borrowers with the current rate of 5.44% will spend $564 on principal and interest per month on a $100,000 loan.

How Much House Can I Afford?

Everyone’s budget and financial goals vary. How much house you can afford comes down to a number of factors, including what you earn and what you owe. You’ll also want to consider how much you want to save for retirement, school and other expenses down the road.

Here are a few basic factors that go into what you can afford:

Income

Debt

Debt-to-income ratio (DTI)

Down payment

Credit score

What’s an APR, and Why Is It Important?

The annual percentage rate, or APR, encompasses the mortgage interest rate and lender fees over the total life of the loan. It’s important because it can give homebuyers a more complete picture of total costs, not just the interest rate.

Comparing APR among lenders is a better way to see overall costs because it will show you everything from interest rate to fees.

