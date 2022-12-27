Current National Mortgage Rates: December 27, 2022—Rates Rose

Today’s average rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage is 6.72%, up 0.11% from the previous week.

Borrowers may be able to save on interest costs by going with a 15-year fixed mortgage, as they often have a lower rate than that of a 30-year, fixed-rate home loan. The average rate on a 15-year fixed mortgage is 5.75%. However, you’ll have higher monthly payments since you’re paying off your mortgage in 15 years instead of 30.

If you want to refinance your existing mortgage, check out the latest mortgage refinance rates.

Related: Compare Current Mortgage Rates

Mortgage Rates for December 27, 2022

30-Year Fixed Mortgage Interest Rates

Borrowers paid an average rate on a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage of 6.72%. This was up from the previous week’s rate of 6.61%.

Currently, the average annual percentage rate (APR) on a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage is 6.74%. This is higher than last week when the APR was 6.63%. The APR contains both mortgage interest and the lender fees to help give a more complete picture of loan costs.

To get an idea how much you’ll pay: a $100,000 mortgage with a 30-year fixed-rate loan at the current average interest rate of 6.72% will cost you about $647, including principal and interest (taxes and fees not included) each month, the Forbes Advisor mortgage calculator shows. That’s around $132,778 in total interest over the life of the loan.

15-Year Fixed-Rate Mortgage Rates

The average interest rate on the 15-year fixed mortgage sits at 5.75%. This same time last week, the 15-year fixed-rate mortgage was at 5.77%. Today’s rate is the new 52-week low.

The APR on a 15-year fixed is 5.80%. It was 5.82% this time last week.

At today’s interest rate of 5.75%, a 15-year fixed-rate mortgage would cost approximately $830 per month in principal and interest per $100,000. You would pay around $49,474 in total interest over the life of the loan.

Jumbo Mortgage Rates

The current average interest rate on a 30-year, fixed-rate jumbo mortgage is 6.80%— 0.15% up from last week. The 30-year jumbo mortgage rate had a 52-week low of 6.58% and a 52-week high of 7.44%.

A 30-year jumbo mortgage at today’s fixed interest rate of 6.80% will cost you $652 per month in principal and interest per $100,000. On a $750,000 jumbo mortgage, the monthly principal and interest payment would be approximately $4,894.

5/1 ARM Interest Rates

Currently, the average interest rate on a 5/1 ARM is 5.41%, up from the 52-week low of 5.37%. Last week, the average rate was 5.45%.

30-Year Fixed Mortgage Interest Rates

Borrowers paid an average rate on a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage of 6.72%. This was up from the previous week’s rate of 6.61%.

Currently, the average annual percentage rate (APR) on a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage is 6.74%. This is higher than last week when the APR was 6.63%. The APR contains both mortgage interest and the lender fees to help give a more complete picture of loan costs.

To get an idea how much you’ll pay: a $100,000 mortgage with a 30-year fixed-rate loan at the current average interest rate of 6.72% will cost you about $647, including principal and interest (taxes and fees not included) each month, the Forbes Advisor mortgage calculator shows. That’s around $132,778 in total interest over the life of the loan.

15-Year Fixed-Rate Mortgage Rates

The average interest rate on the 15-year fixed mortgage sits at 5.75%. This same time last week, the 15-year fixed-rate mortgage was at 5.77%. Today’s rate is the new 52-week low.

The APR on a 15-year fixed is 5.80%. It was 5.82% this time last week.

At today’s interest rate of 5.75%, a 15-year fixed-rate mortgage would cost approximately $830 per month in principal and interest per $100,000. You would pay around $49,474 in total interest over the life of the loan.

Jumbo Mortgage Rates

The current average interest rate on a 30-year, fixed-rate jumbo mortgage is 6.80%— 0.15% up from last week. The 30-year jumbo mortgage rate had a 52-week low of 6.58% and a 52-week high of 7.44%.

A 30-year jumbo mortgage at today’s fixed interest rate of 6.80% will cost you $652 per month in principal and interest per $100,000. On a $750,000 jumbo mortgage, the monthly principal and interest payment would be approximately $4,894.

5/1 ARM Interest Rates

Currently, the average interest rate on a 5/1 ARM is 5.41%, up from the 52-week low of 5.37%. Last week, the average rate was 5.45%.

Borrowers with a 5/1 ARM of $100,000 with today’s interest rate of 5.41% will spend $562 per month in principal and interest.

Where Are Mortgage Rates Headed This Year?

Mortgage rates have increased this year, and many experts predict rates will rise further. Forecasts range from about 5.5% by the end of 2022 to as high as 7%. As always, it pays to shop around and be ready to lock in a rate if you find one that seems competitively low.

How to Calculate Mortgage Payments

Before you look for a house, you should get to know your budget. This will give you an idea of the type of house you can afford. Start by using a mortgage calculator to get a rough estimate.

Simply input the following information:

Home price

Down payment amount

Interest rate

Loan term

Taxes, insurance and any HOA fees

More From Advisor

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.