Current National Mortgage Rates: December 21, 2022—Mortgage Rates Inch Down

The average rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage is 6.66% with an APR of 6.68%, according to Bankrate.com. The 15-year fixed mortgage has an average rate of 5.77% with an APR of 5.83%. On a 30-year jumbo mortgage, the average rate is 6.72% with an APR of 6.73%. The average rate on a 5/1 ARM is 5.44% with an APR of 7.36%.

Related: Compare Current Mortgage Rates

Mortgage Rates for December 21, 2022

30-Year Fixed Mortgage Rates

Today, the average rate on a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage is 6.66%, compared to last week when it was 6.81%. Over the last 52 weeks, the lowest rate was 6.57% and the high was 7.41%.

The annual percentage rate (APR) on a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage is 6.68%. The APR was 6.83% last week. APR is the all-in cost of your loan.

With today’s interest rate of 6.66%, a 30-year fixed mortgage of $100,000 costs approximately $643 per month in principal and interest (taxes and fees not included), the Forbes Advisor mortgage calculator shows. Borrowers will pay about $131,346 in total interest over the life of the loan.

15-Year Fixed Mortgage Rates

Today’s 15-year, fixed-rate mortgage is 5.77%, down 0.29% from the previous week. The same time last week, the 15-year, fixed-rate mortgage was at 6.06%. Today’s rate is the new 52-week low.

The APR on a 15-year fixed is 5.83%. It was 6.09% a week earlier.

A 15-year, fixed-rate mortgage with today’s interest rate of 5.77% will cost $831 per month in principal and interest on a $100,000 mortgage (not including taxes and insurance). In this scenario, borrowers would pay approximately $49,667 in total interest.

Jumbo Mortgage Rates

Today’s average interest rate on a 30-year fixed-rate jumbo mortgage is 6.72%, the same as last week. That’s 0.14% higher than the 52-week low of 6.58%.

Borrowers with a 30-year, fixed-rate jumbo mortgage with today’s interest rate of 6.72% will pay approximately $647 per month in principal and interest per $100,000. On a $750,000 jumbo mortgage, the monthly principal and interest payment would be approximately $4,855.

5/1 Adjustable-Rate Mortgage Rates

Currently, the average interest rate on a 5/1 ARM is 5.44%, up from the 52-week low of 5.34%. Last week, the average rate was 5.46%.

Borrowers with a 5/1 ARM of $100,000 with today’s interest rate of 5.44% will spend $564 per month in principal and interest.

How to Calculate Mortgage Payments

Get to know your budget before you look for a house. This will give you an idea of the type of house you can afford. A good place to start is by using a mortgage calculator to get a rough estimate.

Simply input the following information:

Home price

Down payment amount

Interest rate

Loan term

Taxes, insurance and any HOA fees

How Much House Can I Afford?

Everyone’s budget and financial goals vary. How much house you can afford comes down to a number of factors, including what you earn and what you owe. You’ll also want to consider how much you want to save for retirement, school and other expenses down the road.

Here are a few basic factors that go into what you can afford:

Income

Debt

Debt-to-income ratio (DTI)

Down payment

Credit score

More From Advisor

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.