Current National Mortgage Rates: December 13, 2022—Mortgage Rates Climb

Currently, the average rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage is 6.76%, compared to 6.74% a week ago.

For borrowers who want to pay off their home faster, the average rate on a 15-year fixed mortgage is 6.05%, down 0.02% from the previous week.

If you’re thinking about refinancing to lock in a lower rate, compare your existing mortgage rate with current market rates to make sure it’s worth the cost to refinance.

Mortgage Rates for December 13, 2022

30-Year Fixed Mortgage Interest Rates

Today’s average rate on a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage is 6.76%, which is 0.02% higher than last week. In a 52-week span, the lowest rate was while the highest was .

The interest plus lender fees, called the annual percentage rate (APR), on a 30-year fixed mortgage is 6.77%. The APR was 6.76% last week.

To get an idea about how much you might pay in interest, consider that the current 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage of 6.76% on a $100,000 loan will cost $649 per month in principal and interest (taxes and fees not included), the Forbes Advisor mortgage calculator shows. The total amount you’ll pay in interest during the loan’s lifespan is $133,735.

15-Year Fixed Mortgage Rates

The average interest rate on the 15-year fixed mortgage sits at 6.05%. This same time last week, the 15-year fixed-rate mortgage was at 6.07%.

The APR on a 15-year fixed is 6.08%. It was 6.09% this time last week.

At today’s interest rate of 6.05%, a 15-year fixed-rate mortgage would cost approximately $847 per month in principal and interest per 100,000. You would pay around $52,381 in total interest over the life of the loan.

Jumbo Mortgage Rates

The current average interest rate on a 30-year fixed-rate jumbo mortgage is 6.66%. Last week, the average rate was 6.67%.

If you lock in today’s rate of 6.67% on a 30-year, fixed-rate jumbo mortgage, you will pay $643 per month in principal and interest per $100,000 in financing. That means that on a $750,000 loan, the monthly principal and interest payment would be around $4,820, and you’d pay around $985,093 in total interest over the life of the loan.

5/1 Adjustable-Rate Mortgage Rates

Currently, the average interest rate on a 5/1 ARM is 5.46%, . Last week, the average rate was 5.48%.

Borrowers with a 5/1 ARM of $100,000 with today’s interest rate of 5.46% will spend $565 per month in principal and interest.

Where Are Mortgage Rates Headed This Year?

During the first part of 2022, rates for home loans soared and currently sit at about 6.76% for the popular 30-year fixed-rate mortgage. Experts are divided on whether they’ll continue to climb—some forecasts put the year-end average at nearly 7%—or stay flat from here. If you’re in the market for a mortgage, you should check rates frequently, and always comparison shop for lenders.

How Much House Can I Afford?

The amount of house you can afford depends on a number of factors, including your income and debt.

Here are a few basic factors that go into what you can afford:

