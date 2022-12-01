Current National Mortgage Rates: December 1, 2022—Rates Decline

Today, the average rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage is 6.74%, according to Bankrate.com, while the average rate on a 15-year mortgage is 6.07%. On a 30-year jumbo mortgage, the average rate is 6.75%, and the average rate on a 5/1 ARM is 5.45%.

Mortgage Rates for December 1, 2022

30-Year Fixed-Rate Mortgage Rates

The average rate for the benchmark 30-year fixed-rate mortgage dropped to 6.74% from 6.84% yesterday. One week ago, the 30-year fixed was 6.87%. The 52-week low is 6.39%.

The APR on a 30-year fixed is 6.76%. This time last week, it was 6.88%. APR is the all-in cost of your loan.

At an interest rate of 6.74%, a 30-year fixed mortgage would cost $648 per month in principal and interest (taxes and fees not included) per $100,000, according to the Forbes Advisor mortgage calculator. In total interest, you’d pay $133,256 over the life of the loan.

15-Year Fixed-Rate Mortgage Rates

Today’s 15-year, fixed-rate mortgage is 6.07%, down 0.11% from the previous week. The same time last week, the 15-year, fixed-rate mortgage was at 6.18%. Today’s rate is higher than the 52-week low of 5.70%.

The APR on a 15-year fixed is 6.09%. It was 6.20% a week earlier.

A 15-year, fixed-rate mortgage with today’s interest rate of 6.07% will cost $848 per month in principal and interest on a $100,000 mortgage (not including taxes and insurance). In this scenario, borrowers would pay approximately $52,576 in total interest.

Jumbo Mortgage Rates

Today’s average interest rate on a 30-year fixed-rate jumbo mortgage is 6.75%, the same as last week. That’s 0.38% higher than the 52-week low of 6.37%.

Borrowers with a 30-year, fixed-rate jumbo mortgage with today’s interest rate of 6.75% will pay approximately $649 per month in principal and interest per $100,000. On a $750,000 jumbo mortgage, the monthly principal and interest payment would be approximately $4,869.

5/1 Adjustable-Rate Mortgage Rates

On a 5/1 ARM, the average rate remained at 5.45%. The average rate was 5.48% last week. Today’s rate is currently lower than the 52-week high of 5.60%.

Borrowers with a 5/1 ARM of $100,000 with today’s interest rate of 5.45% will pay $565 per month in principal and interest.

How Much House Can I Afford?

The amount of house you can afford depends on a number of factors, including your income and debt.

Here are a few basic factors that go into what you can afford:

Income

Debt

Debt-to-income ratio (DTI)

Down payment

Credit score

What’s an APR, and Why Is It Important?

The annual percentage rate, or APR, encompasses the mortgage interest rate and lender fees over the total life of the loan. It’s important because it can give homebuyers a more complete picture of total costs, not just the interest rate.

Comparing APR among lenders is a better way to see overall costs because it will show you everything from interest rate to fees.

