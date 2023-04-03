Current National Mortgage Rates: April 3, 2023—15-Year and 30-Year Mortgage Rates Move Up

Today’s average rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage is 6.88%, up 0.01% from the previous week.

Borrowers may be able to save on interest costs by going with a 15-year fixed mortgage, as they often have a lower rate than that of a 30-year, fixed-rate home loan. The average rate on a 15-year fixed mortgage is 6.17%. But keep in mind that you’ll have higher monthly payments since you’re paying off your loan in half the time (15 years versus 30 years).

If you want to refinance your existing mortgage, check out the latest mortgage refinance rates.

Mortgage Rates for April 03, 2023

30-Year Fixed-Rate Mortgage Rates

Borrowers paid an average rate on a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage of 6.88%. This was up from the previous week’s rate of 6.87%.

Currently, the average annual percentage rate (APR) on a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage is 6.89%. This is higher than last week when the APR was 6.88%. The APR contains both mortgage interest and the lender fees to help give a more complete picture of loan costs.

To get an idea how much you’ll pay: a $100,000 mortgage with a 30-year fixed-rate loan at the current average interest rate of 6.88% will cost you about $657, including principal and interest (taxes and fees not included) each month, the Forbes Advisor mortgage calculator shows. That’s around $136,615 in total interest over the life of the loan.

15-Year Mortgage Interest Rates

Today’s 15-year, fixed-rate mortgage is 6.17%, up 0.11% from the previous week. The same time last week, the 15-year, fixed-rate mortgage was at 6.06%. Today’s rate is higher than the 52-week low of 4.09%.

The APR on a 15-year fixed is 6.20%. It was 6.09% a week earlier.

A 15-year, fixed-rate mortgage with today’s interest rate of 6.17% will cost $853 per month in principal and interest on a $100,000 mortgage (not including taxes and insurance). In this scenario, borrowers would pay approximately $53,552 in total interest.

Jumbo Mortgage Rates

On a 30-year jumbo, the average interest rate sits at 6.95%, higher than it was at this time last week. The average rate was 6.95% at this time last week. The 30-year fixed rate on a jumbo mortgage is currently higher than the 52-week low of 4.86%.

Borrowers with a 30-year fixed-rate jumbo mortgage with today’s interest rate of 6.95% will pay $662 per month in principal and interest per $100,000. That means that on a $750,000 loan, the monthly principal and interest payment would be around $4,970, and you’d pay roughly $1,037,259 in total interest over the life of the loan.

5/1 ARM Rates

The current average interest rate on a 5/1 ARM is 5.65%. The 52-week low was 3.30% compared to a 52-week high of 5.82%.

If you lock in today’s 5/1 ARM interest rate of 5.65% on a $100,000 loan, your monthly payments (including principal and interest) will be $577.

How to Calculate Mortgage Payments

To get an estimate of your mortgage costs, using a mortgage calculator can help.

Simply input the following information:

Home price

Down payment amount

Interest rate

Loan term

Taxes, insurance and any HOA fees

What’s an APR, and Why Is It Important?

The APR, or annual percentage rate, includes the mortgage interest rate and lender fees over the life of the loan. This is an important figure because it gives borrowers a better snapshot of what they will pay for a mortgage as it shows the total cost of a mortgage if you keep it for the entire term.

