Current National Mortgage Rates: April 19, 2023—Rates Move Up

Currently, the average rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage is 6.99%, compared to 6.96% a week ago.

For borrowers who want to pay off their home faster, the average rate on a 15-year fixed mortgage is 6.27%, up 0.07% from the previous week.

If you’re thinking about refinancing to lock in a lower rate, compare your existing mortgage rate with current market rates to make sure it’s worth the cost to refinance.

Related: Compare Current Mortgage Rates

Mortgage Rates for April 19, 2023

30-Year Fixed Mortgage Interest Rates

Today’s 30-year-fixed rate mortgage—the most popular mortgage product—is 6.99%, up 0.03% from a week earlier. Over the past 52 weeks, the lowest rate was 5.26% and the highest was 7.41%.

The interest rate is just one fee included in your mortgage. You’ll also pay lender fees, which differ from lender to lender. Both interest rate and lender fees are captured in the annual percentage rate, or the APR. This week the APR on a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage is 7.01%. Last week, the APR was 6.98%.

Let’s say your home loan is $100,000 and you have a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage with the current rate of 6.99%, your monthly payment will be about $665, including principal and interest (taxes and fees not included), the Forbes Advisor mortgage calculator shows. That’s around $139,267 in total interest over the life of the loan.

15-Year Mortgage Rates

Today’s 15-year, fixed-rate mortgage is 6.27%, up 0.07% from the previous week. The same time last week, the 15-year, fixed-rate mortgage was at 6.20%. Today’s rate is higher than the 52-week low of 4.60%.

The APR on a 15-year fixed is 6.31%. It was 6.23% a week earlier.

A 15-year, fixed-rate mortgage with today’s interest rate of 6.27% will cost $859 per month in principal and interest on a $100,000 mortgage (not including taxes and insurance). In this scenario, borrowers would pay approximately $54,532 in total interest.

Jumbo Mortgage Rates

The current average interest rate on a 30-year fixed-rate jumbo mortgage is 7.11%. Last week, the average rate was 7.04%. Over the past year, the rate on a 30-year jumbo mortgage has been as high as 7.44% and as low as 5.19%.

If you lock in today’s rate of 7.04% on a 30-year, fixed-rate jumbo mortgage, you will pay $673 per month in principal and interest per $100,000 in financing. That means that on a $750,000 loan, the monthly principal and interest payment would be around $5,050, and you’d pay around $1,066,307 in total interest over the life of the loan.

5/1 Adjustable-Rate Mortgage Rates

The average interest rate on a 5/1 ARM sits at 5.69%, higher than the 52-week low of 3.60%. Last week, the average rate was 5.65%.

Borrowers with a 5/1 ARM of $100,000 with today’s interest rate of 5.69% will pay $580 per month in principal and interest.

What’s an APR, and Why Is It Important?

The annual percentage rate, or APR, encompasses the mortgage interest rate and lender fees over the total life of the loan. It’s important because it can give homebuyers a more complete picture of total costs, not just the interest rate.

Comparing APR among lenders is a better way to see overall costs because it will show you everything from interest rate to fees.

More From Advisor

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.