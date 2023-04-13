Current National Mortgage Rates: April 13, 2023—15-Year and 30-Year Mortgage Rates Move Up

The current average rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage is 6.89%, compared to 6.76% a week earlier.
For borrowers who want a shorter mortgage, the average rate on a 15-year fixed mortgage is 6.18%, up 0.18% from the previous week.
Homeowners who want to lock in a lower rate by refinancing should compare their existing mortgage rate to today’s refinance rates.
Related: Compare Current Mortgage Rates
Mortgage Rates for April 13, 2023
30-Year Fixed Mortgage Rates
Today’s average rate on a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage is 6.89%, which is 0.13% higher than last week. In a 52-week span, the lowest rate was 5.26% while the highest was 7.41%.
The interest plus lender fees, called the annual percentage rate (APR), on a 30-year fixed mortgage is 6.90%. The APR was 6.78% last week.
To get an idea about how much you might pay in interest, consider that the current 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage of 6.89% on a $100,000 loan will cost $658 per month in principal and interest (taxes and fees not included), the Forbes Advisor mortgage calculator shows. The total amount you’ll pay in interest during the loan’s lifespan is $136,855.
15-Year Fixed Mortgage Rates
Today’s 15-year, fixed-rate mortgage is 6.18%, up 0.18% from the previous week. The same time last week, the 15-year, fixed-rate mortgage was at 6.00%. Today’s rate is higher than the 52-week low of 4.48%.
The APR on a 15-year fixed is 6.21%. It was 6.02% a week earlier.
A 15-year, fixed-rate mortgage with today’s interest rate of 6.18% will cost $854 per month in principal and interest on a $100,000 mortgage (not including taxes and insurance). In this scenario, borrowers would pay approximately $53,650 in total interest.
Jumbo Mortgage Rates
On a 30-year jumbo, the average interest rate sits at 6.98%, higher than it was at this time last week. The average rate was 6.79% at this time last week. The 30-year fixed rate on a jumbo mortgage is currently higher than the 52-week low of 5.19%.
Borrowers with a 30-year fixed-rate jumbo mortgage with today’s interest rate of 6.98% will pay $664 per month in principal and interest per $100,000. That means that on a $750,000 loan, the monthly principal and interest payment would be around $4,980, and you’d pay approximately $1,042,692 in total interest over the life of the loan.
5/1 Adjustable-Rate Mortgage Rates
The current average interest rate on a 5/1 ARM is 5.65%. The 52-week low was 3.54% compared to a 52-week high of 5.82%.
If you lock in today’s 5/1 ARM interest rate of 5.65% on a $100,000 loan, your monthly payments (including principal and interest) will be $577.
How to Calculate Mortgage Payments
Get to know your budget before you look for a house. This will give you an idea of the type of house you can afford. Start by using a mortgage calculator to get a rough estimate.
Simply input the following information:
- Home price
- Down payment amount
- Interest rate
- Loan term
- Taxes, insurance and any HOA fees
More From Advisor
- Flagstar Bank Mortgage Lender Review 2023
- Current National Mortgage Rates: April 12, 2023—15-Year and 30-Year Mortgage Rates Move Up
- Current Mortgage Interest Rates: April 11, 2023—Rates Move Up
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.