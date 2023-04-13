Current National Mortgage Rates: April 13, 2023—15-Year and 30-Year Mortgage Rates Move Up

The current average rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage is 6.89%, compared to 6.76% a week earlier.

For borrowers who want a shorter mortgage, the average rate on a 15-year fixed mortgage is 6.18%, up 0.18% from the previous week.

Homeowners who want to lock in a lower rate by refinancing should compare their existing mortgage rate to today’s refinance rates.

Related: Compare Current Mortgage Rates

Mortgage Rates for April 13, 2023

30-Year Fixed Mortgage Rates

Today’s average rate on a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage is 6.89%, which is 0.13% higher than last week. In a 52-week span, the lowest rate was 5.26% while the highest was 7.41%.

The interest plus lender fees, called the annual percentage rate (APR), on a 30-year fixed mortgage is 6.90%. The APR was 6.78% last week.

To get an idea about how much you might pay in interest, consider that the current 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage of 6.89% on a $100,000 loan will cost $658 per month in principal and interest (taxes and fees not included), the Forbes Advisor mortgage calculator shows. The total amount you’ll pay in interest during the loan’s lifespan is $136,855.

15-Year Fixed Mortgage Rates

Today’s 15-year, fixed-rate mortgage is 6.18%, up 0.18% from the previous week. The same time last week, the 15-year, fixed-rate mortgage was at 6.00%. Today’s rate is higher than the 52-week low of 4.48%.

The APR on a 15-year fixed is 6.21%. It was 6.02% a week earlier.

A 15-year, fixed-rate mortgage with today’s interest rate of 6.18% will cost $854 per month in principal and interest on a $100,000 mortgage (not including taxes and insurance). In this scenario, borrowers would pay approximately $53,650 in total interest.

Jumbo Mortgage Rates

On a 30-year jumbo, the average interest rate sits at 6.98%, higher than it was at this time last week. The average rate was 6.79% at this time last week. The 30-year fixed rate on a jumbo mortgage is currently higher than the 52-week low of 5.19%.

Borrowers with a 30-year fixed-rate jumbo mortgage with today’s interest rate of 6.98% will pay $664 per month in principal and interest per $100,000. That means that on a $750,000 loan, the monthly principal and interest payment would be around $4,980, and you’d pay approximately $1,042,692 in total interest over the life of the loan.

5/1 Adjustable-Rate Mortgage Rates

The current average interest rate on a 5/1 ARM is 5.65%. The 52-week low was 3.54% compared to a 52-week high of 5.82%.

If you lock in today’s 5/1 ARM interest rate of 5.65% on a $100,000 loan, your monthly payments (including principal and interest) will be $577.

How to Calculate Mortgage Payments

Get to know your budget before you look for a house. This will give you an idea of the type of house you can afford. Start by using a mortgage calculator to get a rough estimate.

Simply input the following information:

Home price

Down payment amount

Interest rate

Loan term

Taxes, insurance and any HOA fees

More From Advisor

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.