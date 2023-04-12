Current National Mortgage Rates: April 12, 2023—15-Year and 30-Year Mortgage Rates Move Up

Today, the average rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage is 6.96%, according to Bankrate.com. On a 15-year fixed mortgage, the average rate is 6.20%. The average rate on a 30-year jumbo mortgage is 7.04%, and the average rate on a 5/1 ARM is 5.65%.

Related: Compare Current Mortgage Rates

Mortgage Rates for April 12, 2023

30-Year Fixed Mortgage Interest Rates

Borrowers paid an average rate on a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage of 6.96%. This was up from the previous week’s rate of 6.75%.

Currently, the average annual percentage rate (APR) on a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage is 6.98%. This is higher than last week when the APR was 6.77%. The APR contains both mortgage interest and the lender fees to help give a more complete picture of loan costs.

To get an idea how much you’ll pay: a $100,000 mortgage with a 30-year fixed-rate loan at the current average interest rate of 6.96% will cost you about $663, including principal and interest (taxes and fees not included) each month, the Forbes Advisor mortgage calculator shows. That’s around $138,543 in total interest over the life of the loan.

15-Year Fixed-Rate Mortgage Rates

Today, the 15-year fixed mortgage rate sits at 6.20%, higher than it was one day ago. Last week, it was 6.03%. Today’s rate is higher than the 52-week low of 4.48%.

The APR on a 15-year fixed is 6.23%. It was 6.06% this time last week.

At today’s interest rate of 6.20%, a 15-year fixed-rate mortgage would cost approximately $855 per month in principal and interest per $100,000. You would pay around $53,846 in total interest over the life of the loan.

Jumbo Mortgage Rates

The current average interest rate on a 30-year, fixed-rate jumbo mortgage is 7.04%— 0.23% up from last week. The 30-year jumbo mortgage rate had a 52-week low of 5.19% and a 52-week high of 7.44%.

A 30-year jumbo mortgage at today’s fixed interest rate of 7.04% will cost you $668 per month in principal and interest per $100,000. On a $750,000 jumbo mortgage, the monthly principal and interest payment would be approximately $5,015.

5/1 Adjustable-Rate Mortgage Rates

Today’s average interest rate on a 5/1 ARM is 5.65%, . In the past 52 weeks, the lowest 5/1 ARM rate was 3.54% and the high was 5.82%.

Borrowers with the current rate of 5.65% will spend $577 on principal and interest per month on a $100,000 loan.

How Much House Can I Afford?

Buying a house is a huge purchase and can put a big dent in your savings. Before you start looking, it’s important to figure out both what you can afford and you’re willing to spend.

Not only do you want to consider your income and debt, but you also want to factor in emergency savings and any long-term financial goals such as retirement or college.

These are some basic financial factors that go into home affordability:

Income

Debt

Debt-to-income ratio (DTI)

Down payment

Credit score

More From Advisor

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.