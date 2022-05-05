Current Mortgage Rates Climb to Highest Level Since 2009

After a brief rest last week, the average rate for a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage is up to 5.27%, according to Freddie Mac.

The 30-year rate has increased by more than 2 full percentage points since the start of the year. Weekly increases have been particularly large since the beginning of March, including a 0.31 percentage point jump in a single week. That pattern was briefly broken last week, when the average rate slid a modest 0.01 percentage points — the decrease first in over two months.

Today’s 0.17 percentage point increase brings the 30-year average to its highest point since 2009. It’s the fourth week in a row the rate has been at 5% or higher.

The average rates for both the 15-year fixed-rate mortgage and the 5/1 adjustable-rate loan also moved higher this week.

For its rate survey, Freddie Mac looks at rates offered for the week ending each Thursday. The average rate represents roughly the rate a borrower with strong credit and a 20% down payment can expect to see when applying for a mortgage right now. Borrowers with lower credit scores will generally be offered higher rates.

On the other hand, Money’s daily mortgage rate survey is based on the previous day’s lending activity and represents the average rate a borrower with a 700 credit score and 20% down should expect. Keep in mind that available rates vary by lender and change constantly.

If you are offered a rate that is higher than you expect, make sure to ask why and compare offers from multiple lenders. (Money’s list of the Best Mortgage Lenders is a good place to start.)

Mortgage interest rates for the week ending May 5, 2022

Mortgage rate trends

The current rate for a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage is 5.27% with 0.9 points paid, up 0.17 percentage points from last week. Last year, the 30-year rate averaged 2.96%.

0.17 percentage points from last week. Last year, the 30-year rate averaged 2.96%. The current rate for a 15-year fixed-rate mortgage is 4.52% with 0.8 points paid, an increase of 0.12 percentage points week-over-week. The 15-year rate averaged 2.30% this same week last year.

of 0.12 percentage points week-over-week. The 15-year rate averaged 2.30% this same week last year. The current rate on a 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgage is 3.96% with 0.3 points paid, 0.18 percentage points higher than last week. The average rate was 2.70% a year ago.

Today’s mortgage rates and your monthly payment

The rate on your mortgage can make a big difference in how much home you can afford and the size of your monthly payments.

If you bought a $250,000 home and made a 20% down payment — $50,000 — you would end up with a starting loan balance of $200,000. On a $200,000 home loan with a fixed rate for 30 years:

At 3% interest rate = $843 in monthly payments (not including taxes, insurance, or HOA fees)

At 4% interest rate = $955 in monthly payments (not including taxes, insurance, or HOA fees)

At 6% interest rate = $1,199 in monthly payments (not including taxes, insurance, or HOA fees)

At 8% interest rate = $1,468 in monthly payments (not including taxes, insurance, or HOA fees)

You can experiment with a mortgage calculator to find out how much a lower rate or other changes could impact what you pay. A home affordability calculator can also give you an estimate of the maximum loan amount you may qualify for based on your income, debt-to-income ratio, mortgage interest rate and other variables.

Other factors that determine how much you’ll pay each month include:

Loan Term:

Choosing a 15-year mortgage instead of a 30-year mortgage will increase monthly mortgage payments but reduce the amount of interest paid throughout the life of the loan.

Fixed vs. ARM:

The mortgage rates on adjustable-rate mortgages reset regularly (after an introductory period) and monthly payments change with it. With a fixed-rate loan payments remain the same throughout the life of the loan.

Taxes, HOA Fees, Insurance:

Homeowners’ insurance premiums, property taxes and homeowners association fees are often bundled into your monthly mortgage payment. Check with your real estate agent to get an estimate of these costs.

Mortgage Insurance:

Mortgage insurance costs up to 1% of your home loan’s value per year. Borrowers with conventional loans can avoid private mortgage insurance by making a 20% down payment or reaching 20% home equity. FHA borrowers pay a mortgage insurance premium throughout the life of the loan.

Closing Costs:

Some buyers finance their new home’s closing costs into the loan, which adds to the debt and increases monthly payments. Closing costs generally run between 2% and 5% and the sale prices.

The latest information on current mortgage rates

Will current mortgage rates last?

Mortgage rates saw a big jump once again. Moving forward, mortgage rates are likely to continue to rise, but most experts believe at a more moderate pace.

As expected, the Federal Reserve announced a 0.50 percentage point increase to the federal funds rate yesterday. The increase is in line with market expectations and is the largest increase in decades. As a result, “The coming week will bring with it interest rate volatility,” according to Skylar Olsen, principal economist at fintech startup Tomo.

Markets, however, reacted positively to the news that the Fed is taking the possibility of a 0.75 percentage point rate increase off the table for now. This would have been an even more aggressive approach to fighting inflation.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury opened at 2.964% Thursday morning. The 30-year mortgage rate tends to be 1.8 percentage points higher than the 10-year Treasury.

How are mortgage rates impacting home sales?

The total number of mortgage applications increased by a little over 2% for the week ending April 29, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association. It’s the first increase in applications in over seven weeks.

Purchase applications were up 4% from the previous week and 11% lower than the same week last year.

The number of refinancing was almost unchanged, decreasing by 0.2 percentage points from a week ago. However, applications were 71% lower year-over-year and now make up only 33% of all applications.

Current Mortgage Rates Guide

Should I lock in my mortgage rate today?

Locking in a rate as soon as you have an accepted offer on a house (and find a rate you’re comfortable with) can help guarantee a competitive rate and affordable monthly payments on your home mortgage. A rate lock means that your lender will guarantee you an agreed-upon rate for typically 45 to 60 days, regardless of what happens with average rates. Locking in a competitive rate can protect the borrower from rising interest rates before closing on the mortgage

It may be tempting to wait to see if interest rates will drop lower before getting a mortgage rate lock, but this may not be necessary. Ask your lender about “float-down” options, which allow you to snag a lower rate if the market changes during your lock period. These usually cost a few hundred dollars.

What are points on a mortgage?

Discount points are a way for borrowers to reduce the interest rate they will pay on a mortgage. By buying points, you’re basically prepaying some of the interest the bank charges on the loan. In return for prepaying, you get a lower interest rate which can lead to a lower monthly payment and savings on the overall cost of the loan over its full term.

A mortgage discount point normally costs 1% of your loan amount and could shave up to 0.25 percentage points off your interest rate. (So, with a $200,000 mortgage loan, a point would cost $2,000.) The exact reduction varies by lender. Always check with the lender to see how much of a reduction each point will make.

Discount points only pay off if you keep the home long enough. Selling the home or refinancing the mortgage before you break even would short circuit the discount point strategy.

In some cases, it makes more sense to put extra cash toward your down payment instead of discount points If a larger down payment could help you avoid paying PMI premiums, for example.

What is a good interest rate on a mortgage?

A good mortgage rate is one where you can comfortably afford the monthly payments and where the other loan details fit your needs. Consider details such as the loan type (i.e. whether the rate is fixed or adjustable), length of the loan, origination fees and other costs.

That said, today’s mortgage rates are near historic lows. Freddie Mac’s average rates show what a borrower with a 20% down payment and a strong credit score might be able to get if they were to speak to a lender this week. If you are making a smaller down payment, have a lower credit score or are taking out a non-conforming (or jumbo loan) mortgage, you may see a higher rate. Money’s daily mortgage rate data shows borrowers with 700 credit scores are finding rates around 3.6% right now.

What credit score do mortgage lenders use?

Most mortgage lenders use your FICO score — a credit score created by the Fair Isaac Corporation — to determine your loan eligibility.

Lenders will request a merged credit report that combines information from all three of the major credit reporting bureaus — Experian, Transunion and Equifax. This report will also contain your FICO score as reported by each credit agency.

Each credit bureau will have a different FICO score and your lender will typically use the middle score when evaluating your creditworthiness. If you are applying for a mortgage with a partner, the lender can base their decision on the average credit score between both borrowers.

Lenders may also use a more thorough residential mortgage credit report that includes more detailed information that won’t appear in your standard reports, such as employment history and current salary.

What is the difference between the interest rate and APR on a mortgage?

Borrowers often mix up interest rates and an annual percentage rate (APR). That’s understandable since both rates refer to how much you’ll pay for the loan. While similar in nature, the terms are not synonymous.

An interest rate is what a lender will charge on the principal amount being borrowed. Think of it as the basic cost of borrowing money for a home purchase.

An APR represents the total cost of borrowing the money and includes the interest rate plus any fees, associated with generating the loan. The APR will always be higher than the interest rate.

For example, a loan with a 3.1% interest rate and $2,100 worth of fees would have an APR of 3.169%.

When comparing rates from different lenders, look at both the APR and the interest rate. The APR will represent the true cost over the full term of the loan, but you’ll also need to consider what you’re able to pay upfront versus over time.

How are mortgage rates set?

Lenders use a number of factors to set rates each day. Every lender’s formula will be a little different but will factor in current federal funds rate (a short-term rate set by the Federal Reserve), competitor rates and even how much staff they have available to underwrite loans. Your individual qualifications will also impact the rate you are offered.

In general, rates track the yields on the 10-year Treasury note. Average mortgage rates are usually about 1.8 percentage points higher than the yield on the 10-year note.

Yields matter because lenders don’t keep the mortgage they originate on their books for long. Instead, in order to free up money to keep originating more loans, lenders sell their mortgages to entities like Freddie Mac and Fannie Mae. These mortgages are then packaged into what are called mortgage-backed securities and sold to investors. Investors will only buy if they can earn a bit more than they can on the government notes.

How do I get the best mortgage rate?

Shopping around for the best mortgage rate can mean a lower rate and big savings. On average, borrowers who get a rate quote from one additional lender save $1,500 over the life of the loan, according to Freddie Mac. That number goes up to $3,000 if you get five quotes.

The best mortgage lender for you will be the one that can give you the lowest rate and the terms you want. Your local bank or credit union is one place to look. Online lenders have expanded their market share over the past decade and promise to get you pre-approved within minutes.

Shop around to compare rates and terms, and make sure your lender has the type of mortgage you need. Not all lenders write FHA loans, USDA-backed mortgages or VA loans, for example. If you’re not sure about a lender’s credentials, ask for its NMLS number and search for online reviews.

Why is my mortgage rate higher than average?

Not all applicants will receive the very best rates when taking out a new mortgage or refinancing. Credit scores, loan term, interest rate types (fixed or adjustable), down payment size, home location and the loan size will all affect mortgage rates offered to individual home shoppers.

Rates also vary between mortgage lenders. It’s estimated that about half of all buyers only look at one lender, primarily because they tend to trust referrals from their real estate agent. Yet this means that they may miss out on a lower rate elsewhere.

Freddie Mac estimates that buyers who got offers from five different lenders averaged 0.17 percentage points lower on their interest rate than those who didn’t get multiple quotes. If you want to find the best rate and term for your loan, it makes sense to shop around first.

Should you refinance your mortgage when interest rates drop?

Determining whether it’s the right time to refinance your home loan or not involves a number of factors. Most experts agree you should consider a mortgage refinancing if your current mortgage rate exceeds today’s mortgage rates by 0.75 percentage points. Some say a refi can make sense if you can reduce your mortgage rate by as little as 0.5 percentage points (for example from 3.5% to 3%). It doesn’t make sense to refinance every time rates decline a little bit because mortgage fees would cut into your savings.

Many of the best mortgage refinance lenders can give you free rate quotes to help you decide whether the money you’d save in interest justifies the cost of a new loan. Try to get a quote with a soft credit check which won’t hurt your credit score.

You could increase interest savings by going with a shorter loan term such as a 15-year mortgage. Your payments will be higher, but you could save on interest charges over time, and you’d pay off your house sooner.

How much does the interest rate affect mortgage payments?

In general, the lower the interest rate the lower your monthly payments will be. For example:

If you have a $300,000 fixed-rate 30-year mortgage at 4% interest, your monthly payment will be $1,432 (not including property taxes and insurance). You’ll pay a total of $215,608 in interest over the full loan term.

The same-sized loan at 3% interest will have a monthly payment of $1,264. You will pay a total of $155,040 in interest — a savings of over $60,000.

You can use a mortgage calculator to determine how different mortgage rates and down payments will affect your monthly payment. Consider steps for improving your credit score in order to qualify for a better rate.

Summary of current mortgage rates

Mortgage rates moved higher this week —

