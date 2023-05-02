Current Mortgage Interest Rates: May 2, 2023—30-Year Mortgage Rates Increase, 15-Year Rates Steady

The current average rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage is 6.98%, compared to 6.93% a week earlier.

For borrowers who want a shorter mortgage, the average rate on a 15-year fixed mortgage is 6.26%, down 0.08% from the previous week.

If you want to lock in a lower rate by refinancing, compare your existing mortgage rate to today’s refinance rates.

Mortgage Rates for May 2, 2023

30-Year Fixed-Rate Mortgage Rates

Today’s average rate on a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage is 6.98%, which is 0.05% higher than last week. In a 52-week span, the lowest rate was 5.26% while the highest was 7.41%.

The interest plus lender fees, called the annual percentage rate (APR), on a 30-year fixed mortgage is 7.00%. The APR was 6.95% last week.

To get an idea about how much you might pay in interest, consider that the current 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage of 6.98% on a $100,000 loan will cost $664 per month in principal and interest (taxes and fees not included), the Forbes Advisor mortgage calculator shows. The total amount you’ll pay in interest during the loan’s lifespan is $139,026.

15-Year Fixed-Rate Mortgage Rates

Today’s 15-year, fixed-rate mortgage is 6.26%, down 0.08% from the previous week. The same time last week, the 15-year, fixed-rate mortgage was at 6.34%. Today’s rate is higher than the 52-week low of 4.60%.

The APR on a 15-year fixed is 6.29%. It was 6.37% a week earlier.

A 15-year, fixed-rate mortgage with today’s interest rate of 6.26% will cost $858 per month in principal and interest on a $100,000 mortgage (not including taxes and insurance). In this scenario, borrowers would pay approximately $54,434 in total interest.

Jumbo Mortgage Rates

The current average interest rate on a 30-year, fixed-rate jumbo mortgage is 7.12%— 0.14% up from last week. The 30-year jumbo mortgage rate had a 52-week low of 5.19% and a 52-week high of 7.44%.

A 30-year jumbo mortgage at today’s fixed interest rate of 7.12% will cost you $673 per month in principal and interest per $100,000. On a $750,000 jumbo mortgage, the monthly principal and interest payment would be approximately $5,050.

5/1 ARM Interest Rates

Today’s average interest rate on a 5/1 ARM is 5.75%, up 0.01% from a week earlier. In the past 52 weeks, the lowest 5/1 ARM rate was 3.76% and the high was 5.82%.

Borrowers with the current rate of 5.75% will spend $584 on principal and interest per month on a $100,000 loan.

How Much House Can I Afford?

Buying a house is a huge purchase and can put a big dent in your savings. Before you start looking, it’s important to figure out both what you can afford and you’re willing to spend.

Not only do you want to consider your income and debt, but you also want to factor in emergency savings and any long-term financial goals such as retirement or college.

These are some basic financial factors that go into home affordability:

Income

Debt

Debt-to-income ratio (DTI)

Down payment

Credit score

