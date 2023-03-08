Current Mortgage Interest Rates: March 8, 2023—Rates Mostly Rise

Today, the average rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage is 7.18%, according to Bankrate.com. On a 15-year fixed mortgage, the average rate is 6.28%. The average rate on a 30-year jumbo mortgage is 7.28%, and the average rate on a 5/1 ARM is 5.81%.

Mortgage Rates for March 8, 2023

30-Year Fixed Mortgage Interest Rates

Today’s 30-year-fixed rate mortgage—the most popular mortgage product—is 7.18%, up 0.10% from a week earlier. Over the past 52 weeks, the lowest rate was 4.45% and the highest was 7.41%.

The interest rate is just one fee included in your mortgage. You’ll also pay lender fees, which differ from lender to lender. Both interest rate and lender fees are captured in the annual percentage rate, or the APR. This week the APR on a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage is 7.19%. Last week, the APR was 7.10%.

Let’s say your home loan is $100,000 and you have a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage with the current rate of 7.18%, your monthly payment will be about $677, including principal and interest (taxes and fees not included), the Forbes Advisor mortgage calculator shows. That’s around $143,877 in total interest over the life of the loan.

15-Year Mortgage Rates

Today, the 15-year fixed mortgage rate sits at 6.28%, higher than it was one day ago. Last week, it was 6.32%. Today’s rate is higher than the 52-week low of 3.64%.

On a 15-year fixed, the APR is 6.32%. Last week it was 6.35%.

With an interest rate of 6.28%, you would pay $859 per month in principal and interest for every $100,000 borrowed. Over the life of the loan, you would pay $54,631 in total interest.

Jumbo Mortgage Rates

The current average interest rate on a 30-year, fixed-rate jumbo mortgage is 7.28%— 0.14% up from last week. The 30-year jumbo mortgage rate had a 52-week low of 4.49% and a 52-week high of 7.44%.

A 30-year jumbo mortgage at today’s fixed interest rate of 7.28% will cost you $684 per month in principal and interest per $100,000. On a $750,000 jumbo mortgage, the monthly principal and interest payment would be approximately $5,132.

5/1 ARM Interest Rates

Today’s average interest rate on a 5/1 ARM is 5.81%, up 0.08% from a week earlier. In the past 52 weeks, the lowest 5/1 ARM rate was 2.96% and the high was 5.81%.

Borrowers with the current rate of 5.81% will spend $587 on principal and interest per month on a $100,000 loan.

How to Calculate Mortgage Payments

One of the first steps in buying a house is budgeting. To get a rough idea of how much owning a home will cost, start by using a mortgage calculator to crunch the numbers.

Just input the following data to get an idea of how much a house will cost:

Home price

Down payment amount

Interest rate

Loan term

Taxes, insurance and any HOA fees

What’s an APR, and Why Is It Important?

The APR, or annual percentage rate, includes the mortgage interest rate and lender fees over the life of the loan. This is an important figure because it gives borrowers a better snapshot of what they will pay for a mortgage as it shows the total cost of a mortgage if you keep it for the entire term.

