Current Mortgage Interest Rates: March 29, 2023—Rates Move Down

The average rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage is 6.96%, according to Bankrate.com, while the average rate on a 15-year mortgage is 6.17%. On a 30-year jumbo mortgage, the average rate is 7.05%, and the average rate on a 5/1 ARM is 5.65%.

Mortgage Rates for March 29, 2023

30-Year Fixed Mortgage Interest Rates

Borrowers will pay less in interest this week as the average rate on a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage is 6.96% compared to a rate of 7.00% a week ago. The lowest rate was 4.84% over the past 52 weeks and the highest was 7.41% in the same period.

The annual percentage rate (APR), which includes the interest and all of the lender fees, on a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage is 6.98%. The APR was 7.02% last week.

If your mortgage is $100,000 and you have a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage with the current rate of 6.96%, you will pay about $663 per month in principal and interest (taxes and fees not included), the Forbes Advisor mortgage calculator shows. That’s around $138,543 in total interest over the life of the loan.

15-Year Mortgage Rates

Today’s 15-year, fixed-rate mortgage is 6.17%, down 0.04% from the previous week. The same time last week, the 15-year, fixed-rate mortgage was at 6.21%. Today’s rate is higher than the 52-week low of 4.09%.

The APR on a 15-year fixed is 6.20%. It was 6.24% a week earlier.

A 15-year, fixed-rate mortgage with today’s interest rate of 6.17% will cost $853 per month in principal and interest on a $100,000 mortgage (not including taxes and insurance). In this scenario, borrowers would pay approximately $53,552 in total interest.

Jumbo Mortgage Rates

The current average interest rate on a 30-year, fixed-rate jumbo mortgage is 7.05%— 0.05% down from last week. The 30-year jumbo mortgage rate had a 52-week low of 4.86% and a 52-week high of 7.44%.

A 30-year jumbo mortgage at today’s fixed interest rate of 7.05% will cost you $669 per month in principal and interest per $100,000. On a $750,000 jumbo mortgage, the monthly principal and interest payment would be approximately $5,020.

5/1 ARM Rates

Today’s average interest rate on a 5/1 ARM is 5.65%, . In the past 52 weeks, the lowest 5/1 ARM rate was 3.30% and the high was 5.82%.

Borrowers with the current rate of 5.65% will spend $577 on principal and interest per month on a $100,000 loan.

How to Calculate Mortgage Payments

To get an estimate of your mortgage costs, using a mortgage calculator can help.

Simply input the following information:

Home price

Down payment amount

Interest rate

Loan term

Taxes, insurance and any HOA fees

