Current Mortgage Interest Rates: March 22, 2023—Rates Decrease

Today, the average rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage is 7.00%, according to Bankrate.com. On a 15-year fixed mortgage, the average rate is 6.21%. The average rate on a 30-year jumbo mortgage is 7.10%, and the average rate on a 5/1 ARM is 5.70%.

Mortgage Rates for March 22, 2023

30-Year Fixed Mortgage Interest Rates

The average rate for the benchmark 30-year fixed-rate mortgage increased to 7.00% from 6.97% yesterday. One week ago, the 30-year fixed was 7.01%. The 52-week low is 4.84%.

On a 30-year fixed mortgage, the APR is 7.02%, lower than it was last week. APR, or annual percentage rate, includes a loan’s interest rate and a loan’s finance charges. It’s the all-in cost of your loan.

At today’s interest rate of 7.00%, borrowers with a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage of $100,000 will pay $665 per month in principal and interest (taxes and fees not included), the Forbes Advisor mortgage calculator shows. In total interest, you’d pay $139,509 over the life of the loan.

15-Year Mortgage Interest Rates

Today’s 15-year, fixed-rate mortgage is 6.21%, down 0.08% from the previous week. The same time last week, the 15-year, fixed-rate mortgage was at 6.29%. Today’s rate is higher than the 52-week low of 4.08%.

The APR on a 15-year fixed is 6.24%. It was 6.33% a week earlier.

A 15-year, fixed-rate mortgage with today’s interest rate of 6.21% will cost $855 per month in principal and interest on a $100,000 mortgage (not including taxes and insurance). In this scenario, borrowers would pay approximately $53,944 in total interest.

Jumbo Mortgage Rates

The average interest rate on the 30-year fixed-rate jumbo mortgage sits at 7.10%. Last week, the average rate was 7.05%. The 30-year fixed rate on a jumbo mortgage is currently higher than the 52-week low of 4.86%.

Borrowers with a 30-year fixed-rate jumbo mortgage with today’s interest rate of 7.10% will pay $672 per month in principal and interest per $100,000. That means that on a $750,000 loan, the monthly principal and interest payment would be around $5,045, and you’d pay approximately $1,064,486 in total interest over the life of the loan.

5/1 Adjustable-Rate Mortgage Rates

Currently, the average interest rate on a 5/1 ARM is 5.70%, up from the 52-week low of 3.23%. Last week, the average rate was 5.73%.

Borrowers with a 5/1 ARM of $100,000 with today’s interest rate of 5.70% will spend $580 per month in principal and interest.

How Much House Can I Afford?

Buying a house is a huge purchase and can put a big dent in your savings. Before you start looking, it’s important to figure out both what you can afford and you’re willing to spend.

Not only do you want to consider your income and debt, but you also want to factor in emergency savings and any long-term financial goals such as retirement or college.

These are some basic financial factors that go into home affordability:

Income

Debt

Debt-to-income ratio (DTI)

Down payment

Credit score

