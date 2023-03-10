Current Mortgage Interest Rates: March 10, 2023—Rates Move Down

The average rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage is 7.12%, according to Bankrate.com, while the average rate on a 15-year mortgage is 6.31%. On a 30-year jumbo mortgage, the average rate is 7.21%, and the average rate on a 5/1 ARM is 5.81%.

Mortgage Rates for March 10, 2023

30-Year Mortgage Rates

Today, the average rate on a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage is 7.12%, compared to last week when it was 7.16%. Over the last 52 weeks, the lowest rate was 4.45% and the high was 7.41%.

The annual percentage rate (APR) on a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage is 7.14%. The APR was 7.17% last week. APR is the all-in cost of your loan.

With today’s interest rate of 7.12%, a 30-year fixed mortgage of $100,000 costs approximately $673 per month in principal and interest (taxes and fees not included), the Forbes Advisor mortgage calculator shows. Borrowers will pay about $142,417 in total interest over the life of the loan.

15-Year Mortgage Interest Rates

Today’s 15-year, fixed-rate mortgage is 6.31%, down 0.01% from the previous week. The same time last week, the 15-year, fixed-rate mortgage was at 6.32%. Today’s rate is higher than the 52-week low of 3.64%.

The APR on a 15-year fixed is 6.35%. It was 6.36% a week earlier.

A 15-year, fixed-rate mortgage with today’s interest rate of 6.31% will cost $861 per month in principal and interest on a $100,000 mortgage (not including taxes and insurance). In this scenario, borrowers would pay approximately $54,925 in total interest.

Jumbo Mortgage Rates

Today’s average interest rate on a 30-year fixed-rate jumbo mortgage is 7.21%, the same as last week. That’s 2.72% higher than the 52-week low of 4.49%.

Borrowers with a 30-year, fixed-rate jumbo mortgage with today’s interest rate of 7.21% will pay approximately $679 per month in principal and interest per $100,000. On a $750,000 jumbo mortgage, the monthly principal and interest payment would be

approximately $5,101.

5/1 Adjustable-Rate Mortgage Rates

The current average interest rate on a 5/1 ARM is 5.81%. The 52-week low was 2.96% compared to a 52-week high of 5.82%.

If you lock in today’s 5/1 ARM interest rate of 5.81% on a $100,000 loan, your monthly payments (including principal and interest) will be $587.

How Much House Can I Afford?

The first step on your homebuying journey should be to calculate affordability. You’ll want to find out how much you can afford based on things like income, debt and savings.

Here are a few important factors that go into home affordability:

Income

Debt

Debt-to-income ratio (DTI)

Down payment

Credit score

What’s an APR, and Why Is It Important?

The annual percentage rate, or APR, encompasses the mortgage interest rate and lender fees over the total life of the loan. It’s important because it can give homebuyers a more complete picture of total costs, not just the interest rate.

