Current Mortgage Interest Rates: January 9, 2023—Mortgage Rates Inch Down

Today, the average rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage is 6.61%, according to Bankrate.com. On a 15-year fixed mortgage, the average rate is 6.01%. The average rate on a 30-year jumbo mortgage is 6.60%, and the average rate on a 5/1 ARM is 5.51%.
Mortgage Rates for January 9, 2023
30-Year Fixed Mortgage Rates
Borrowers paid an average rate on a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage of 6.61%. This was down from the previous week’s rate of 6.87%.
Currently, the average annual percentage rate (APR) on a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage is 6.62%. This is lower than last week when the APR was 6.89%. The APR contains both mortgage interest and the lender fees to help give a more complete picture of loan costs.
To get an idea how much you’ll pay: a $100,000 mortgage with a 30-year fixed-rate loan at the current average interest rate of 6.61% will cost you about $639, including principal and interest (taxes and fees not included) each month, the Forbes Advisor mortgage calculator shows. That’s around $130,155 in total interest over the life of the loan.
15-Year Mortgage Rates
Today’s 15-year, fixed-rate mortgage is 6.01%, up 0.06% from the previous week. The same time last week, the 15-year, fixed-rate mortgage was at 5.95%. Today’s rate is higher than the 52-week low of 5.75%.
The APR on a 15-year fixed is 6.03%. It was 6.00% a week earlier.
A 15-year, fixed-rate mortgage with today’s interest rate of 6.01% will cost $844 per month in principal and interest on a $100,000 mortgage (not including taxes and insurance). In this scenario, borrowers would pay approximately $51,991 in total interest.
Jumbo Mortgage Rates
The current average interest rate on a 30-year fixed-rate jumbo mortgage is 6.60%. Last week, the average rate was 6.93%. Over the past year, the rate on a 30-year jumbo mortgage has been as high as 7.44% and as low as 6.58%.
If you lock in today’s rate of 6.93% on a 30-year, fixed-rate jumbo mortgage, you will pay $639 per month in principal and interest per $100,000 in financing. That means that on a $750,000 loan, the monthly principal and interest payment would be around $4,790, and you’d pay around $974,379 in total interest over the life of the loan.
5/1 Adjustable-Rate Mortgage Rates
On a 5/1 ARM, the average rate remained at 5.51%. The average rate was 5.49% last week. Today’s rate is currently lower than the 52-week high of 5.60%.
Borrowers with a 5/1 ARM of $100,000 with today’s interest rate of 5.51% will pay $568 per month in principal and interest.
How to Calculate Mortgage Payments
One of the first steps in buying a house is budgeting. To get a rough idea of how much owning a home will cost, start by using a mortgage calculator to crunch the numbers.
Just input the following data to get an idea of how much a house will cost:
- Home price
- Down payment amount
- Interest rate
- Loan term
- Taxes, insurance and any HOA fees
