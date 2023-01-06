Current Mortgage Interest Rates: January 6, 2023—Mortgage Rates Cool Off

Today, the average rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage is 6.80%, according to Bankrate.com. On a 15-year fixed mortgage, the average rate is 6.08%. The average rate on a 30-year jumbo mortgage is 6.82%, and the average rate on a 5/1 ARM is 5.51%.

Mortgage Rates for January 6, 2023

30-Year Mortgage Rates

The average rate for the benchmark 30-year fixed-rate mortgage rose to 6.80% from 6.67% yesterday. This time last week, the 30-year fixed was 6.82%. Today’s rate is lower than the 52-week high of 7.41%.

On a 30-year fixed mortgage, the APR is 6.81%, lower than it was last week. APR, or annual percentage rate, includes a loan’s interest rate and a loan’s finance charges. It’s the all-in cost of your loan.

According to the Forbes Advisor mortgage calculator, homebuyers with a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage of $100,000 will pay $652 per month in principal and interest (taxes and fees not included) at today’s interest rate of 6.80%. You’d pay around $134,693 in total interest over the life of the loan.

15-Year Fixed Mortgage Rates

Today’s 15-year, fixed-rate mortgage is 6.08%, up 0.16% from the previous week. The same time last week, the 15-year, fixed-rate mortgage was at 5.92%. Today’s rate is higher than the 52-week low of 5.75%.

The APR on a 15-year fixed is 6.11%. It was 5.98% a week earlier.

A 15-year, fixed-rate mortgage with today’s interest rate of 6.08% will cost $848 per month in principal and interest on a $100,000 mortgage (not including taxes and insurance). In this scenario, borrowers would pay approximately $52,673 in total interest.

Jumbo Mortgage Rates

The current average interest rate on a 30-year fixed-rate jumbo mortgage is 6.82%. Last week, the average rate was 6.87%. Over the past year, the rate on a 30-year jumbo mortgage has been as high as 7.44% and as low as 6.58%.

If you lock in today’s rate of 6.87% on a 30-year, fixed-rate jumbo mortgage, you will pay $653 per month in principal and interest per $100,000 in financing. That means that on a $750,000 loan, the monthly principal and interest payment would be around $4,904, and you’d pay around $1,013,797 in total interest over the life of the loan.

5/1 ARM Rates

The current average interest rate on a 5/1 ARM is 5.51%. The 52-week low was 5.40% compared to a 52-week high of 5.60%.

If you lock in today’s 5/1 ARM interest rate of 5.51% on a $100,000 loan, your monthly payments (including principal and interest) will be $568.

How to Calculate Mortgage Payments

Mortgages and mortgage lenders are often a part of purchasing a home, but it can be tough to understand what you’re paying for—and what you can actually afford.

Using a mortgage calculator can help you estimate your monthly mortgage payment based on your interest rate, purchase price, down payment and other expenses.

Here’s what you’ll need in order to calculate your monthly mortgage payment:

Home price

Down payment amount

Interest rate

Loan term

Taxes, insurance and any HOA fees

How Much House Can I Afford?

The first step on your homebuying journey should be to calculate affordability. You’ll want to find out how much you can afford based on things like income, debt and savings.

Here are a few important factors that go into home affordability:

Income

Debt

Debt-to-income ratio (DTI)

Down payment

Credit score

