Current Mortgage Interest Rates: January 27, 2023—Rates Trend Higher

Currently, the average rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage is 6.48%, compared to 6.43% a week ago.

For borrowers who want to pay off their home faster, the average rate on a 15-year fixed mortgage is 5.64%, up 0.01% from the previous week.

Homeowners who want to lock in a lower rate by refinancing should compare their existing mortgage rate with current market rates to make sure it’s worth the cost to refinance.

Mortgage Rates for January 27, 2023

30-Year Fixed Mortgage Interest Rates

Today’s average rate on a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage is 6.48%, which is 0.05% higher than last week. In a 52-week span, the highest rate was 7.01%.

The interest plus lender fees, called the annual percentage rate (APR), on a 30-year fixed mortgage is 6.50%. The APR was 6.44% last week.

To get an idea about how much you might pay in interest, consider that the current 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage of 6.48% on a $100,000 loan will cost $631 per month in principal and interest (taxes and fees not included), the Forbes Advisor mortgage calculator shows. The total amount you’ll pay in interest during the loan’s lifespan is $127,071.

15-Year Fixed Mortgage Rates

Today’s 15-year, fixed-rate mortgage is 5.64%, up 0.01% from the previous week. The same time last week, the 15-year, fixed-rate mortgage was at 5.63%.

The APR on a 15-year fixed is 5.67%. It was 5.65% a week earlier.

A 15-year, fixed-rate mortgage with today’s interest rate of 5.64% will cost $825 per month in principal and interest on a $100,000 mortgage (not including taxes and insurance). In this scenario, borrowers would pay approximately $48,416 in total interest.

Jumbo Mortgage Rates

Today’s average interest rate on a 30-year fixed-rate jumbo mortgage climbed 0.08% from last week to 6.52%.

Borrowers with a 30-year, fixed-rate jumbo mortgage with today’s interest rate of 6.52% will pay approximately $633 per month in principal and interest per $100,000. On a $750,000 jumbo mortgage, the monthly principal and interest payment would be approximately $4,755.

5/1 Adjustable-Rate Mortgage Rates

The average interest rate on a 5/1 ARM is 5.37%. Last week, the average rate was 5.37%.

Borrowers with a 5/1 ARM of $100,000 with today’s interest rate of 5.37% will pay $560 per month in principal and interest.

What’s an APR, and Why Is It Important?

The APR, or annual percentage rate, includes the mortgage interest rate and lender fees over the life of the loan. This is an important figure because it gives borrowers a better snapshot of what they will pay for a mortgage as it shows the total cost of a mortgage if you keep it for the entire term.

