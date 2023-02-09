Current Mortgage Interest Rates: February 9, 2023—Rates Spike

Today, the average rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage is 6.62%, according to Bankrate.com. On a 15-year fixed mortgage, the average rate is 5.86%. The average rate on a 30-year jumbo mortgage is 6.66%, and the average rate on a 5/1 ARM is 5.39%.
Mortgage Rates for February 9, 2023
30-Year Fixed Mortgage Rates
Today, the average rate on a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage is 6.62%, compared to last week when it was 6.37%. Over the last 52 weeks, the high was 6.88%.
The annual percentage rate (APR) on a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage is 6.63%. The APR was 6.38% last week. APR is the all-in cost of your loan.
With today’s interest rate of 6.62%, a 30-year fixed mortgage of $100,000 costs approximately $640 per month in principal and interest (taxes and fees not included), the Forbes Advisor mortgage calculator shows. Borrowers will pay about $130,393 in total interest over the life of the loan.
15-Year Mortgage Interest Rates
The average interest rate on the 15-year fixed mortgage is 5.86%. This same time last week, the 15-year fixed-rate mortgage was at 5.67%.
On a 15-year fixed, the APR is 5.89%. Last week it was 5.69%.
A 15-year fixed-rate mortgage of $100,000 with today’s interest rate of 5.86% will cost $836 per month in principal and interest. Over the life of the loan, you would pay $50,536 in total interest.
Jumbo Mortgage Rates
The current average interest rate on a 30-year fixed-rate jumbo mortgage is 6.66%. Last week, the average rate was 6.37%. Over the past year, the rate on a 30-year jumbo mortgage has been as high as 6.93%.
If you lock in today’s rate of 6.37% on a 30-year, fixed-rate jumbo mortgage, you will pay $643 per month in principal and interest per $100,000 in financing. That means that on a $750,000 loan, the monthly principal and interest payment would be around $4,825, and you’d pay around $985,093 in total interest over the life of the loan.
5/1 Adjustable-Rate Mortgage Rates
Today’s average interest rate on a 5/1 ARM is 5.39%, up 0.02% from a week earlier. In the past 52 weeks, the highest rate was 5.51%.
Borrowers with the current rate of 5.39% will spend $561 on principal and interest per month on a $100,000 loan.
What’s an APR, and Why Is It Important?
The annual percentage rate (APR) represents a loan’s interest rate and fees, expressed as an annual cost over the life of the loan. It’s essentially the all-in cost of the loan.
The APR is a helpful number because it shows you the total cost of a mortgage if you keep it the entire term.
