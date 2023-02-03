Current Mortgage Interest Rates: February 3, 2023—Rates Move South

The average rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage fell by 0.12% in the last week to 6.36%.

Meanwhile, the average rate on a 15-year fixed mortgage dropped 0.10% during the same period to 5.54%.

Mortgage Rates for February 3, 2023

30-Year Mortgage Rates

Today, the average rate on a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage is 6.36%, compared to last week when it was 6.48%. Over the last 52 weeks, the highest rate was 6.92%.

The annual percentage rate (APR) on a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage is 6.37%. The APR was 6.50% last week. APR is the all-in cost of your loan.

With today’s interest rate of 6.36%, a 30-year fixed mortgage of $100,000 costs approximately $623 per month in principal and interest (taxes and fees not included), the Forbes Advisor mortgage calculator shows. Borrowers will pay about $124,240 in total interest over the life of the loan.

15-Year Mortgage Interest Rates

Today’s 15-year, fixed-rate mortgage is 5.54%, down 0.10% from the previous week. The same time last week, the 15-year, fixed-rate mortgage was at 5.64%.

The APR on a 15-year fixed is 5.56%. It was 5.67% a week earlier.

A 15-year, fixed-rate mortgage with today’s interest rate of 5.54% will cost $819 per month in principal and interest on a $100,000 mortgage (not including taxes and insurance). In this scenario, borrowers would pay approximately $47,457 in total interest.

Jumbo Mortgage Rates

On a 30-year jumbo, the average interest rate is 6.37%, lower than it was at this time last week. The average rate was 6.52% at this time last week.

Borrowers with a 30-year fixed-rate jumbo mortgage with today’s interest rate of 6.37% will pay $624 per month in principal and interest per $100,000. That means that on a $750,000 loan, the monthly principal and interest payment would be around $4,681, and you’d pay roughly $933,566 in total interest over the life of the loan.

5/1 Adjustable-Rate Mortgage Rates

Today’s average interest rate on a 5/1 ARM is 5.36%. In the past 52 weeks, the highest 5/1 ARM rate was 5.51%.

Borrowers with the current rate of 5.36% will spend $559 on principal and interest per month on a $100,000 loan.

How Much House Can I Afford?

Buying a house is a huge purchase and can put a big dent in your savings. Before you start looking, it’s important to figure out both what you can afford and you’re willing to spend.

Not only do you want to consider your income and debt, but you also want to factor in emergency savings and any long-term financial goals such as retirement or college.

These are some basic financial factors that go into home affordability:

Income

Debt

Debt-to-income ratio (DTI)

Down payment

Credit score

What’s an APR, and Why Is It Important?

The APR, or annual percentage rate, includes the mortgage interest rate and lender fees over the life of the loan. This is an important figure because it gives borrowers a better snapshot of what they will pay for a mortgage as it shows the total cost of a mortgage if you keep it for the entire term.

