Current Mortgage Interest Rates: February 27, 2023—Rates Move Up

Today’s average rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage is 7.09%, up 0.17% from the previous week.
Borrowers may be able to save on interest costs by going with a 15-year fixed mortgage, as they often have a lower rate than that of a 30-year, fixed-rate home loan. The average rate on a 15-year fixed mortgage is 6.31%. However, a 15-year mortgage means you are paying off the house in half the amount of time compared to a 30-year term, so your monthly payments will be higher.
Mortgage Rates for February 27, 2023
30-Year Mortgage Rates
The average rate for the benchmark 30-year fixed-rate mortgage increased to 7.09% from 7.01% yesterday. Last week, the 30-year fixed was 6.92%. The 52-week high is 7.41%.
On a 30-year fixed mortgage, the APR is 7.10%, higher than it was last week. APR, or annual percentage rate, includes a loan’s interest rate and a loan’s finance charges. It’s the all-in cost of your loan.
At an interest rate of 7.09%, a 30-year fixed mortgage would cost $671 per month in principal and interest (taxes and fees not included) per $100,000, according to the Forbes Advisor mortgage calculator. In total interest, you’d pay $141,689 over the life of the loan.
15-Year Mortgage Interest Rates
Today’s 15-year, fixed-rate mortgage is 6.31%, up 0.14% from the previous week. The same time last week, the 15-year, fixed-rate mortgage was at 6.17%. Today’s rate is higher than the 52-week low of 3.38%.
The APR on a 15-year fixed is 6.34%. It was 6.20% a week earlier.
A 15-year, fixed-rate mortgage with today’s interest rate of 6.31% will cost $861 per month in principal and interest on a $100,000 mortgage (not including taxes and insurance). In this scenario, borrowers would pay approximately $54,925 in total interest.
Jumbo Mortgage Rates
The average interest rate on the 30-year fixed-rate jumbo mortgage is 7.12%. Last week, the average rate was 6.95%. The 30-year fixed rate on a jumbo mortgage is currently higher than the 52-week low of 4.12%.
Borrowers with a 30-year fixed-rate jumbo mortgage with today’s interest rate of 7.12% will pay $673 per month in principal and interest per $100,000. That means that on a $750,000 loan, the monthly principal and interest payment would be around $5,055, and you’d pay roughly $1,068,129 in total interest over the life of the loan.
5/1 ARM Rates
The average interest rate on a 5/1 ARM sits at 5.64%, higher than the 52-week low of 2.93%. Last week, the average rate was 5.50%.
Borrowers with a 5/1 ARM of $100,000 with today’s interest rate of 5.64% will pay $577 per month in principal and interest.
How to Calculate Mortgage Payments
To get an estimate of your mortgage costs, using a mortgage calculator can help.
Simply input the following information:
- Home price
- Down payment amount
- Interest rate
- Loan term
- Taxes, insurance and any HOA fees
What’s an APR, and Why Is It Important?
The annual percentage rate (APR) represents a loan’s interest rate and fees, expressed as an annual cost over the life of the loan. It’s essentially the all-in cost of the loan.
The APR is a helpful number because it shows you the total cost of a mortgage if you keep it the entire term.
