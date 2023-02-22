Current Mortgage Interest Rates: February 22, 2023—Rates Continue To Climb

The average rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage is 7.04% with an APR of 7.05%, according to Bankrate.com. The 15-year fixed mortgage has an average rate of 6.29% with an APR of 6.32%. On a 30-year jumbo mortgage, the average rate is 7.07% with an APR of 7.07%. The average rate on a 5/1 ARM is 5.57% with an APR of 7.69%.

Mortgage Rates for February 22, 2023

30-Year Fixed-Rate Mortgage Rates

Borrowers paid an average rate on a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage of 7.04%. This was up from the previous week’s rate of 6.77%.

Currently, the average annual percentage rate (APR) on a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage is 7.05%. This is higher than last week when the APR was 6.79%. The APR contains both mortgage interest and the lender fees to help give a more complete picture of loan costs.

To get an idea how much you’ll pay: a $100,000 mortgage with a 30-year fixed-rate loan at the current average interest rate of 7.04% will cost you about $668, including principal and interest (taxes and fees not included) each month, the Forbes Advisor mortgage calculator shows. That’s around $140,477 in total interest over the life of the loan.

15-Year Fixed-Rate Mortgage Rates

Today, the 15-year fixed mortgage rate sits at 6.29%, higher than it was at this time yesterday. Last week, it was 6.08%.

The APR on a 15-year fixed is 6.32%. It was 6.11% this time last week.

At today’s interest rate of 6.29%, a 15-year fixed-rate mortgage would cost approximately $860 per month in principal and interest per $100,000. You would pay around $54,729 in total interest over the life of the loan.

Jumbo Mortgage Rates

On a 30-year jumbo, the average interest rate is 7.07%, higher than it was at this time last week. The average rate was 6.82% at this time last week.

Borrowers with a 30-year fixed-rate jumbo mortgage with today’s interest rate of 7.07% will pay $670 per month in principal and interest per $100,000. That means that on a $750,000 loan, the monthly principal and interest payment would be around $5,025, and you’d pay around $1,059,028 in total interest over the life of the loan.

5/1 Adjustable-Rate Mortgage Rates

Currently, the average interest rate on a 5/1 ARM is 5.57%. Last week, the average rate was 5.45%.

Borrowers with a 5/1 ARM of $100,000 with today’s interest rate of 5.57% will spend $572 per month in principal and interest.

How to Calculate Mortgage Payments

Before you look for a house, you should get to know your budget. This will give you an idea of the type of house you can afford. Start by using a mortgage calculator to get a rough estimate.

Simply input the following information:

Home price

Down payment amount

Interest rate

Loan term

Taxes, insurance and any HOA fees

What’s an APR, and Why Is It Important?

The annual percentage rate (APR) represents a loan’s interest rate and fees, expressed as an annual cost over the life of the loan. It’s essentially the all-in cost of the loan.

The APR is a helpful number because it shows you the total cost of a mortgage if you keep it the entire term.

