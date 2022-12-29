Current Mortgage Interest Rates: December 29, 2022—Rates Trend Higher

Today, the average rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage is 6.80%, according to Bankrate.com. On a 15-year fixed mortgage, the average rate is 5.90%. The average rate on a 30-year jumbo mortgage is 6.87%, and the average rate on a 5/1 ARM is 5.44%.

Mortgage Rates for December 29, 2022

30-Year Fixed Mortgage Interest Rates

Today’s average rate on a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage is 6.80%, which is 0.20% higher than last week. In a 52-week span, the lowest rate was 6.57% while the highest was 7.41%.

The interest plus lender fees, called the annual percentage rate (APR), on a 30-year fixed mortgage is 6.82%. The APR was 6.62% last week.

To get an idea about how much you might pay in interest, consider that the current 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage of 6.80% on a $100,000 loan will cost $652 per month in principal and interest (taxes and fees not included), the Forbes Advisor mortgage calculator shows. The total amount you’ll pay in interest during the loan’s lifespan is $134,693.

15-Year Fixed Mortgage Rates

Today’s 15-year, fixed-rate mortgage is 5.90%, up 0.12% from the previous week. The same time last week, the 15-year, fixed-rate mortgage was at 5.78%. Today’s rate is higher than the 52-week low of 5.75%.

The APR on a 15-year fixed is 5.95%. It was 5.84% a week earlier.

A 15-year, fixed-rate mortgage with today’s interest rate of 5.90% will cost $838 per month in principal and interest on a $100,000 mortgage (not including taxes and insurance). In this scenario, borrowers would pay approximately $50,923 in total interest.

Jumbo Mortgage Rates

Today’s average interest rate on a 30-year fixed-rate jumbo mortgage climbed 0.24% from last week to 6.87%. That’s 0.29% higher than the 52-week low of 6.58%.

Borrowers with a 30-year, fixed-rate jumbo mortgage with today’s interest rate of 6.87% will pay approximately $657 per month in principal and interest per $100,000. On a $750,000 jumbo mortgage, the monthly principal and interest payment would be approximately $4,929.

5/1 ARM Interest Rates

Currently, the average interest rate on a 5/1 ARM is 5.44%, up from the 52-week low of 5.38%. Last week, the average rate was 5.44%.

Borrowers with a 5/1 ARM of $100,000 with today’s interest rate of 5.44% will spend $564 per month in principal and interest.

Where Are Mortgage Rates Headed This Year?

Mortgage rates have increased this year, and many experts anticipate rates will rise further. Forecasts range from about 5.5% by the end of 2022 to as high as 7%. As always, it pays to shop around and be ready to lock in a rate if you find one that seems competitively low.

How to Calculate Mortgage Payments

To get an estimate of your mortgage costs, using a mortgage calculator can help.

Simply input the following information:

Home price

Down payment amount

Interest rate

Loan term

Taxes, insurance and any HOA fees

