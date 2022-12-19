Current Mortgage Interest Rates: December 19, 2022—Rates Dip

Today’s average rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage is 6.66%, down 0.15% from the previous week.

Borrowers may be able to save on interest costs by going with a 15-year fixed mortgage, as they generally have a lower rate than that of a 30-year, fixed-rate home loan. The average rate on a 15-year fixed mortgage is 6.00%. But keep in mind that you’ll have higher monthly payments since you’re paying off your loan in half the time (15 years versus 30 years).

If you want to refinance your existing mortgage, check out the latest mortgage refinance rates.

Mortgage Rates for December 19, 2022

30-Year Fixed Mortgage Interest Rates

Today’s 30-year-fixed rate mortgage—the most popular mortgage product—is 6.66%, down 0.15% from a week earlier. Over the past 52 weeks, the lowest rate was 6.57% and the highest was 7.41%.

The interest rate is just one fee included in your mortgage. You’ll also pay lender fees, which differ from lender to lender. Both interest rate and lender fees are captured in the annual percentage rate, or the APR. This week the APR on a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage is 6.67%. Last week, the APR was 6.82%.

Let’s say your home loan is $100,000 and you have a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage with the current rate of 6.66%, your monthly payment will be about $643, including principal and interest (taxes and fees not included), the Forbes Advisor mortgage calculator shows. That’s around $131,346 in total interest over the life of the loan.

15-Year Mortgage Interest Rates

Today’s 15-year, fixed-rate mortgage is 6.00%, down 0.07% from the previous week. The same time last week, the 15-year, fixed-rate mortgage was at 6.07%. Today’s rate is higher than the 52-week low of 5.92%.

The APR on a 15-year fixed is 6.03%. It was 6.10% a week earlier.

A 15-year, fixed-rate mortgage with today’s interest rate of 6.00% will cost $844 per month in principal and interest on a $100,000 mortgage (not including taxes and insurance). In this scenario, borrowers would pay approximately $51,894 in total interest.

Jumbo Mortgage Rates

The current average interest rate on a 30-year fixed-rate jumbo mortgage is 6.70%. Last week, the average rate was 6.83%. Over the past year, the rate on a 30-year jumbo mortgage has been as high as 7.44% and as low as 6.58%.

If you lock in today’s rate of 6.83% on a 30-year, fixed-rate jumbo mortgage, you will pay $645 per month in principal and interest per $100,000 in financing. That means that on a $750,000 loan, the monthly principal and interest payment would be around $4,845, and you’d pay around $992,251 in total interest over the life of the loan.

5/1 ARM Rates

Currently, the average interest rate on a 5/1 ARM is 5.45%, up from the 52-week low of 5.33%. Last week, the average rate was 5.46%.

Borrowers with a 5/1 ARM of $100,000 with today’s interest rate of 5.45% will spend $565 per month in principal and interest.

Where Are Mortgage Rates Headed This Year?

Mortgage rates have increased this year, and many experts expect rates will climb further. Forecasts range from about 5.5% by the end of 2022 to as high as 7%. As always, it pays to shop around and be ready to lock in a rate if you find one that seems competitively low.

How Much House Can I Afford?

Everyone’s budget and financial goals vary. How much house you can afford comes down to a number of factors, including what you earn and what you owe. You’ll also want to consider how much you want to save for retirement, school and other expenses down the road.

Here are a few basic factors that go into what you can afford:

Income

Debt

Debt-to-income ratio (DTI)

Down payment

Credit score

