Current Mortgage Interest Rates: December 15, 2022—Rates Rise Again

Today’s average rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage is 6.76%, up 0.15% from the previous week.

Borrowers may be able to save on interest costs by going with a 15-year fixed mortgage, as they often have a lower rate than that of a 30-year, fixed-rate home loan. The average rate on a 15-year fixed mortgage is 6.05%. But keep in mind that you’ll have higher monthly payments since you’re paying off your loan in half the time (15 years versus 30 years).

If you want to refinance your existing mortgage, check out the latest mortgage refinance rates.

Mortgage Rates for December 15, 2022

30-Year Fixed Mortgage Rates

Today’s average rate on a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage is 6.76%, which is 0.15% higher than last week. In a 52-week span, the lowest rate was 6.57% while the highest was 7.41%.

The interest plus lender fees, called the annual percentage rate (APR), on a 30-year fixed mortgage is 6.78%. The APR was 6.62% last week.

To get an idea about how much you might pay in interest, consider that the current 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage of 6.76% on a $100,000 loan will cost $649 per month in principal and interest (taxes and fees not included), the Forbes Advisor mortgage calculator shows. The total amount you’ll pay in interest during the loan’s lifespan is $133,735.

15-Year Mortgage Rates

Today, the 15-year fixed mortgage rate is 6.05%, lower than it was yesterday. Last week, it was 5.94%. Today’s rate is higher than the 52-week low of 5.92%.

On a 15-year fixed, the APR is 6.07%. Last week it was 5.97%.

With an interest rate of 6.05%, you would pay $847 per month in principal and interest for every $100,000 borrowed. Over the life of the loan, you would pay $52,381 in total interest.

Jumbo Mortgage Rates

On a 30-year jumbo, the average interest rate sits at 6.82%, higher than it was at this time last week. The average rate was 6.60% at this time last week. The 30-year fixed rate on a jumbo mortgage is currently higher than the 52-week low of 6.58%.

Borrowers with a 30-year fixed-rate jumbo mortgage with today’s interest rate of 6.82% will pay $653 per month in principal and interest per $100,000. That means that on a $750,000 loan, the monthly principal and interest payment would be around $4,904, and you’d pay around $1,013,797 in total interest over the life of the loan.

5/1 ARM Rates

The current average interest rate on a 5/1 ARM is 5.46%. The 52-week low was 5.24% compared to a 52-week high of 5.60%.

If you lock in today’s 5/1 ARM interest rate of 5.46% on a $100,000 loan, your monthly payments (including principal and interest) will be $565.

How to Calculate Mortgage Payments

One of the first steps in buying a house is budgeting. To get a rough idea of how much owning a home will cost, start by using a mortgage calculator to crunch the numbers.

Just input the following data to get an idea of how much a house will cost:

Home price

Down payment amount

Interest rate

Loan term

Taxes, insurance and any HOA fees

What’s an APR, and Why Is It Important?

The annual percentage rate, or APR, encompasses the mortgage interest rate and lender fees over the total life of the loan. It’s important because it can give homebuyers a more complete picture of total costs, not just the interest rate.

Comparing APR among lenders is a better way to see overall costs because it will show you everything from interest rate to fees.

