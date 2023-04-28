Current Mortgage Interest Rates: April 28, 2023—30-Year Mortgage Rates Increase, 15-Year Rates Steady

Today, the average rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage is 6.97%, according to Bankrate.com. On a 15-year fixed mortgage, the average rate is 6.27%. The average rate on a 30-year jumbo mortgage is 7.08%, and the average rate on a 5/1 ARM is 5.75%.

Mortgage Rates for April 28, 2023

30-Year Fixed-Rate Mortgage Rates

Borrowers will pay more in interest this week as the average rate on a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage is 6.97% compared to a rate of 6.92% a week ago. The lowest rate was 5.26% over the past 52 weeks and the highest was 7.41% in the same period.

The annual percentage rate (APR), which includes the interest and all of the lender fees, on a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage is 6.98%. The APR was 6.94% last week.

If your mortgage is $100,000 and you have a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage with the current rate of 6.97%, you will pay about $663 per month in principal and interest (taxes and fees not included), the Forbes Advisor mortgage calculator shows. That’s around $138,784 in total interest over the life of the loan.

15-Year Fixed-Rate Mortgage Rates

Today’s 15-year, fixed-rate mortgage is 6.27%, down 0.04% from the previous week. The same time last week, the 15-year, fixed-rate mortgage was at 6.31%. Today’s rate is higher than the 52-week low of 4.60%.

The APR on a 15-year fixed is 6.30%. It was 6.34% a week earlier.

A 15-year, fixed-rate mortgage with today’s interest rate of 6.27% will cost $859 per month in principal and interest on a $100,000 mortgage (not including taxes and insurance). In this scenario, borrowers would pay approximately $54,532 in total interest.

Jumbo Mortgage Rates

The average interest rate on the 30-year fixed-rate jumbo mortgage is 7.08%. Last week, the average rate was 7.00%. The 30-year fixed rate on a jumbo mortgage is currently higher than the 52-week low of 5.19%.

Borrowers with a 30-year fixed-rate jumbo mortgage with today’s interest rate of 7.08% will pay $671 per month in principal and interest per $100,000. That means that on a $750,000 loan, the monthly principal and interest payment would be around $5,035, and you’d pay roughly $1,060,847 in total interest over the life of the loan.

5/1 ARM Interest Rates

Today’s average interest rate on a 5/1 ARM is 5.75%, up 0.01% from a week earlier. In the past 52 weeks, the lowest 5/1 ARM rate was 3.66% and the high was 5.82%.

Borrowers with the current rate of 5.75% will spend $584 on principal and interest per month on a $100,000 loan.

How Much House Can I Afford?

The amount of house you can afford depends on a number of factors, including your income and debt.

Here are a few basic factors that go into what you can afford:

Income

Debt

Debt-to-income ratio (DTI)

Down payment

Credit score

What’s an APR, and Why Is It Important?

The APR, or annual percentage rate, includes the mortgage interest rate and lender fees over the life of the loan. This is an important figure because it gives borrowers a better snapshot of what they will pay for a mortgage as it shows the total cost of a mortgage if you keep it for the entire term.

