Current Mortgage Interest Rates: April 18, 2023—15-Year Mortgage Rates Increase, 30-Year Rates Steady

The average rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage is 6.95%, according to Bankrate.com, while the average rate on a 15-year mortgage is 6.23%. On a 30-year jumbo mortgage, the average rate is 7.06%, and the average rate on a 5/1 ARM is 5.65%.

Mortgage Rates for April 18, 2023

30-Year Mortgage Rates

Today’s average rate on a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage is 6.95%, which is 0.02% lower than last week. In a 52-week span, the lowest rate was 5.26% while the highest was 7.41%.

The interest plus lender fees, called the annual percentage rate (APR), on a 30-year fixed mortgage is 6.96%. The APR was 6.99% last week.

To get an idea about how much you might pay in interest, consider that the current 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage of 6.95% on a $100,000 loan will cost $662 per month in principal and interest (taxes and fees not included), the Forbes Advisor mortgage calculator shows. The total amount you’ll pay in interest during the loan’s lifespan is $138,301.

15-Year Mortgage Rates

The average interest rate on the 15-year fixed mortgage sits at 6.23%. This same time last week, the 15-year fixed-rate mortgage was at 6.18%. Today’s rate is higher than the 52-week low of 4.60%.

On a 15-year fixed, the APR is 6.26%. Last week it was 6.21%.

With an interest rate of 6.23%, you would pay $856 per month in principal and interest for every $100,000 borrowed. Over the life of the loan, you would pay $54,140 in total interest.

Jumbo Mortgage Rates

The current average interest rate on a 30-year, fixed-rate jumbo mortgage is 7.06%— 0.01% up from last week. The 30-year jumbo mortgage rate had a 52-week low of 5.19% and a 52-week high of 7.44%.

A 30-year jumbo mortgage at today’s fixed interest rate of 7.06% will cost you $669 per month in principal and interest per $100,000. On a $750,000 jumbo mortgage, the monthly principal and interest payment would be approximately $5,025.

5/1 ARM Rates

The average interest rate on a 5/1 ARM sits at 5.65%, higher than the 52-week low of 3.60%. Last week, the average rate was 5.67%.

Borrowers with a 5/1 ARM of $100,000 with today’s interest rate of 5.65% will pay $577 per month in principal and interest.

What’s an APR, and Why Is It Important?

The annual percentage rate (APR) represents a loan’s interest rate and fees, expressed as an annual cost over the life of the loan. It’s essentially the all-in cost of the loan.

The APR is a helpful number because it shows you the total cost of a mortgage if you keep it the entire term.

