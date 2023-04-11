Current Mortgage Interest Rates: April 11, 2023—Rates Move Up

The average rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage jumped by 0.15% in the last week to 6.97%.

Meanwhile, the average rate on a 15-year fixed mortgage climbed 0.08% during the same period to 6.18%.

For existing homeowners, compare your current mortgage rates with today’s refinance rates.

Related: Compare Current Mortgage Rates

Mortgage Rates for April 11, 2023

30-Year Mortgage Rates

Today, the average rate on a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage is 6.97%, compared to last week when it was 6.82%. Over

the last 52 weeks, the lowest rate was 5.26% and the high was 7.41%.

The annual percentage rate (APR) on a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage is 6.99%. The APR was 6.83% last week.

APR is the all-in cost of your loan.

With today’s interest rate of 6.97%, a 30-year fixed mortgage of $100,000 costs approximately $663 per month in

principal and interest (taxes and fees not included), the Forbes Advisor mortgage calculator shows. Borrowers will

pay about $138,784 in total interest over the life of the loan.

15-Year Fixed Mortgage Rates

Today’s 15-year, fixed-rate mortgage is 6.18%, up 0.08% from the previous week. The same time last week, the 15-year, fixed-rate mortgage was at 6.10%. Today’s rate is higher than the 52-week low of 4.48%.

The APR on a 15-year fixed is 6.21%. It was 6.13% a week earlier.

A 15-year, fixed-rate mortgage with today’s interest rate of 6.18% will cost $854 per month in principal and interest on a $100,000 mortgage (not including taxes and insurance). In this scenario, borrowers would pay approximately $53,650 in total interest.

Jumbo Mortgage Rates

The current average interest rate on a 30-year fixed-rate jumbo mortgage is 7.05%. Last week, the average rate was 6.88%. Over the past year, the rate on a 30-year jumbo mortgage has been as high as 7.44% and as low as 5.19%.

If you lock in today’s rate of 6.88% on a 30-year, fixed-rate jumbo mortgage, you will pay $669 per month in principal and interest per $100,000 in financing. That means that on a $750,000 loan, the monthly principal and interest payment would be around $5,020, and you’d pay around $1,055,392 in total interest over the life of the loan.

5/1 ARM Interest Rates

The current average interest rate on a 5/1 ARM is 5.67%. The 52-week low was 3.54% compared to a 52-week high of 5.82%.

If you lock in today’s 5/1 ARM interest rate of 5.67% on a $100,000 loan, your monthly payments (including principal and interest) will be $579.

How to Calculate Mortgage Payments

Mortgages and mortgage lenders are often a part of purchasing a home, but it can be difficult to understand what you’re paying for—and what you can truly afford.

Using a mortgage calculator can help you estimate your monthly mortgage payment based on your interest rate, purchase price, down payment and other expenses.

Here’s what you’ll need in order to calculate your monthly mortgage payment:

Home price

Down payment amount

Interest rate

Loan term

Taxes, insurance and any HOA fees

How Much House Can I Afford?

Everyone’s budget and financial goals vary. How much house you can afford comes down to a number of factors, including what you earn and what you owe. You’ll also want to consider how much you want to save for retirement, school and other expenses down the road.

Here are a few basic factors that go into what you can afford:

Income

Debt

Debt-to-income ratio (DTI)

Down payment

Credit score

More From Advisor

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.