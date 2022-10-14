Current Mortgage Interest Rates: October 14, 2022—Rates Reach A 52-Week High

The current average rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage is 7.21%, compared to 6.98% a week earlier.

For borrowers who want a shorter mortgage, the average rate on a 15-year fixed mortgage is 6.42%, up 0.28% from the previous week.

If you want to lock in a lower rate by refinancing, compare your existing mortgage rate to today’s refinance rates.

Related: Compare Current Mortgage Rates

Mortgage Rates for October 14, 2022

30-Year Fixed-Rate Mortgage Rates

Today’s average rate on a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage is 7.21%, which is 0.23% higher than last week. In a 52-week span, the lowest rate was 5.26% while the highest was 7.21%.

The interest plus lender fees, called the annual percentage rate (APR), on a 30-year fixed mortgage is 7.23%. The APR was 7.00% last week.

To get an idea about how much you might pay in interest, consider that the current 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage of 7.21% on a $100,000 loan will cost $679 per month in principal and interest (taxes and fees not included), the Forbes Advisor mortgage calculator shows. The total amount you’ll pay in interest during the loan’s lifespan is $144,608.

15-Year Mortgage Interest Rates

Today’s 15-year, fixed-rate mortgage is 6.42%, up 0.28% from the previous week. The same time last week, the 15-year, fixed-rate mortgage was at 6.14%. Today’s rate is higher than the 52-week low of 4.62%.

The APR on a 15-year fixed is 6.45%. It was 6.18% a week earlier.

A 15-year, fixed-rate mortgage with today’s interest rate of 6.42% will cost $867 per month in principal and interest on a $100,000 mortgage (not including taxes and insurance). In this scenario, borrowers would pay approximately $56,009 in total interest.

Jumbo Mortgage Rates

The current average interest rate on a 30-year fixed-rate jumbo mortgage is 7.25%. Last week, the average rate was 7.01%. Over the past year, the rate on a 30-year jumbo mortgage has been as high as 7.25% and as low as 5.19%.

If you lock in today’s rate of 7.01% on a 30-year, fixed-rate jumbo mortgage, you will pay $682 per month in principal and interest per $100,000 in financing. That means that on a $750,000 loan, the monthly principal and interest payment would be around $5,121, and you’d pay around $1,091,876 in total interest over the life of the loan.

5/1 ARM Rates

On a 5/1 ARM, the average rate moved up to 5.38% from 5.37% yesterday. The average rate was 5.35% last week. Today’s rate is currently the 52-week high.

Borrowers with a 5/1 ARM of $100,000 with today’s interest rate of 5.38% will pay $560 per month in principal and interest.

How to Calculate Mortgage Payments

To get an estimate of your mortgage costs, using a mortgage calculator can help.

Simply input the following information:

Home price

Down payment amount

Interest rate

Loan term

Taxes, insurance and any HOA fees

How Much House Can I Afford?

The amount of house you can afford depends on a number of factors, including your income and debt.

Here are a few basic factors that go into what you can afford:

Income

Debt

Debt-to-income ratio (DTI)

Down payment

Credit score

More From Advisor

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.