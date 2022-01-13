Current Market Conditions Warrant a Move to Real Assets
More volatility is ahead in 2022, making alternative asset exposure a must. This includes getting real asset exposure that is uncorrelated to the equities market.
Headwinds are more than apparent in the current market landscape. With global inflation mounting and the pandemic still in full swing, it's difficult to not be nervous in today's markets, especially when it comes to stock market indexes around the world.
One of the areas that will continue to get attention is infrastructure. In the U.S., the trillion-dollar infrastructure bill opened up a wealth of opportunities for investors.
Getting Real Asset Exposure in 1 ETF
As opposed to holding multiple assets like precious metals or commodities like oil, an exchange traded fund (ETF) can give investors exposure to it all through one position: the FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund (ASET). Additionally, volatility is minimized due to ASET holding companies that represent real asset exposure instead of the actual tangible assets themselves.
ASET seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Northern Trust Real Assets Allocation IndexSM. The underlying index measures the performance of an optimized allocation to the underlying funds that is intended to provide exposure to certain real assets and minimize the overall volatility of an investment in the underlying funds.
