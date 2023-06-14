Current Jumbo Mortgage Rates Of June 2023

If you have your sights set on a higher-end home, you may find you don’t qualify for some lending options. The same may be true if you live in an area with a competitive housing market.

The Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) sets limits on how much you can finance with a mortgage. If your mortgage exceeds these limits—known as the conforming loan limits—you’ll need to get a jumbo mortgage instead.

While jumbo mortgage rates are often higher than conforming loan rates, that isn’t always the case. Many lenders offer competitive rates for jumbo mortgages, so it pays to compare all your options.

Current Jumbo Mortgage Rates

The current average rate on a 30-year jumbo mortgage is % compared to the rate a week before of %.

The 52-week high rate for a 30-year jumbo mortgage was %, and the 52-week low was %.

What Is a Jumbo Mortgage?

A jumbo mortgage is a home loan that exceeds the conforming loan limits set each year by the FHFA. For 2023, the baseline limits for most of the country are as follows:

One-unit (single-family home). $726,200

$726,200 Two-unit (duplex). $929,850

$929,850 Three-unit (triplex). $1,123,900

$1,123,900 Four-unit (quadplex). $1,396,800

In some high-cost areas, the limits are as high as $1,089,300 for a one-unit property and $2,095,200 for a four-unit property.

Mortgages that fall within these limits—conforming loans—can be sold to government-sponsored entities such as Freddie Mac and Fannie Mae. These companies then pool home loans together to create mortgage-backed securities for other investors to buy.

Being able to sell loans to these entities reduces the risk for lenders and makes them more likely to approve an application. Without the option to sell a loan, lenders may scrutinize an applicant more closely or require additional compensating factors—such as a larger down payment—as a condition of approval.

Jumbo mortgages cannot be sold to government-sponsored entities. You’ll typically have to go through a more involved underwriting process to prove you can make the necessary payments.

What Is a Good Jumbo Mortgage Rate?

Traditionally, jumbo mortgage rates tend to be higher than the rates for conventional, conforming loans. In the past, you may have had to pay 0.25% to 1% more for a jumbo loan.

Jumbo mortgage rates today are different. They’re often similar to the annual percentage rates (APRs) offered on conventional mortgages. In fact, 30-year jumbo mortgage rates can be even lower than conforming mortgage rates at some banks.

Other Jumbo Mortgage Costs

While some homebuyers shop for loans based solely on interest rates, there are other costs you should consider when comparing current jumbo mortgages. These expenses can vary by mortgage lender and include the following:

Closing costs. Typically 2% to 6% of the purchase price

Typically 2% to 6% of the purchase price Down payment. Typically 10% to 30% of the purchase price

With both these expenses, the larger your loan, the more you’ll need to pay to close on it.

For example, assuming closing costs are 2% and the down payment is 10%, you’ll spend $120,000 for a $1 million home.

Some lenders may allow you to roll closing costs into your loan, or you could negotiate so the sellers cover part of that expense. However, there’s no getting around the down payment, so you’ll need a significant amount of cash on hand to get a jumbo mortgage.

How Are Jumbo Mortgage Rates Set?

In addition to the type of mortgage and loan amount, mortgage rates depend on a variety of personal and economic factors.

Personal Factors That Influence Jumbo Mortgage Rates

The most common personal factors that lenders consider when setting jumbo mortgage rates include your:

Credit score

Down payment

Debt-to-income (DTI) ratio

Home location

Economic Factors That Influence Jumbo Mortgage Rates

The following economic factors may also influence the jumbo rate you receive from a mortgage lender:

Federal Reserve monetary policy

Inflation and general economic conditions

Bond market

Secured overnight financing rate (SOFR)

10-year U.S. Treasury yield

How Do I Qualify for Better Jumbo Mortgage Rates?

When it comes to qualifying for a better jumbo rate, there’s no one right answer. That said, applicants with good credit and significant cash reserves are likely to receive a better rate than someone whose financial situation includes a few flaws.

To qualify for a jumbo loan, you can expect to need a:

Minimum credit score of 680

Down payment of 10% to 25%

Maximum DTI ratio of 45%, but preferably less than 36%

Year’s worth of cash reserves to cover your mortgage payments

These are minimums and exceeding them may put you in a better position to qualify for a jumbo mortgage and receive a lower interest rate.

If you plan to apply for a jumbo mortgage, focus on paying down any debt to improve your credit score and DTI ratio. You may also want to increase your savings so you can offer a bigger down payment or add to your cash reserves.

In most cases, a 15-year jumbo mortgage will have a lower interest rate than a 30-year jumbo mortgage. Adjustable-rate mortgages (ARMs) can also have lower interest rates, at least initially. However, you risk having your interest rate increase after the initial fixed period. Generally, a jumbo ARM is best if you plan to refinance or move before the rate begins to adjust.

