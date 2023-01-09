Current HELOC Rates: January 9, 2023—HELOC Rates Tumble

A home equity line of credit (HELOC) is a revolving loan that lets homeowners tap the equity in their home and use it as collateral.When you get a HELOC, you can take the money available in installments as you need it, and pay interest only on what you’re using.

According to Bankrate.com, the average rate on a 10-year HELOC is 6.99% and the average rate on a 20-year HELOC is 7.81%.

HELOC Rates Today

10-year HELOC Rates

The interest rate for a 10-year HELOC averaged 6.99% this week. That’s down drastically from 7.37% last week and from 7.37%, the high over the past year.

At today’s rate, a $25,000 10-year HELOC would cost a borrower approximately $146 per month during the 10-year draw period.

A HELOC has a set draw period, often 10 years, that’s followed by a repayment period. The HELOC’s term is generally the same as its repayment period. So, a 10-year HELOC may give you 10 years to use the funds and 10 years to repay. HELOCs have variable interest rates, meaning that the interest rate may change as you are paying it back.

Borrowers usually pay only interest during the draw period. However, some borrowers may choose to always pay down the principal amount, too.

20-year HELOC Rates

This week’s average interest rate for a 20-year HELOC is 7.81%, versus 7.92% last week. That compares to the 52-week low of 5.14%.

At the current interest rate, a $25,000 20-year HELOC would cost approximately $163 per month during the draw period.

What Is a HELOC?

A home equity line of credit (HELOC) is a mortgage product that lets homeowners access cash based on the equity in their home. They can usually be for 80%-85% of the home’s value and are typically drawn over a period of 10 years.

Because they are revolving funds, owners can draw whatever they need from the full credit line amount, and pay interest only on the amounts borrowed. They can also draw and repay funds as often as needed during the life of the line of credit, and can usually take another 10-year period to repay the full amount.

When a homeowner takes out a HELOC, the property on which the line of credit is drawn becomes collateral. That means that the lender has a lien on the property, and can foreclose if the owner doesn’t pay back the funds that have been drawn.

HELOC Rate Insights

If you’re interested in tapping home equity, now is the time to do it. The Federal Reserve has signaled that it expects to raise its fed funds rate several times in 2022. This generally causes HELOC rates to move up.

Currently, the 52-week high on a 10-year HELOC is 7.37%, while the 52-week low is 3.96%. The 52-week high on a 20-year HELOC is 9.35% and the 52-week low is 5.14%.

HELOCs vs. Home Equity Loans

Though both tap into your home equity and are backed by your house or other property, HELOCs and home equity loans have some key differences.

A HELOC lets you draw money as you need it and pay interest only on what you borrow during the draw period (usually 10 or 20 years). You repay the entire balance and interest during the repayment period (usually 20 years). Home equity loans require homeowners to take their funds all at once and repay the balance with fixed monthly payments.

This can make a home equity loan a better option if you have an extensive project and need one-time funding. Home equity loans have fixed rates, while the rates on HELOCs are variable.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What can I use a HELOC for?

Money you borrow with a HELOC can be used for all kinds of things, not just home improvements. Many homeowners use the proceeds for other big purchases, education costs and more. It’s important to remember that the funds borrowed with a HELOC are subject to variable interest rates, which could rise over time. That may mean other, more fixed-rate forms of financing for things like education are a better bet.

How much money can I borrow with a HELOC?

Most lenders will let you borrow up to 80% or 85% of the equity in your home. The value of your home is determined by an appraisal.

How do I know how much home equity I have?

Your home equity is the value of the property, less anything you may owe to someone else, such as a mortgage lender. The value is determined by an appraisal.

