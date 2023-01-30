Current HELOC Rates: January 30, 2023—10-Year HELOC Rates Reach A 52-Week High

The average rate on a 10-year HELOC (home equity line of credit), hit a new high—7.39%, according to Bankrate.com. Meanwhile, the rate on a 20-year HELOC is 7.84%, down 7 basis points from last week.

Home equity lines of credit let homeowners convert their equity—the appraised value of the home minus anything owed to the mortgage lender—into cash. Often referred to as HELOCs, these products offer owners the flexibility to make use of cash only as needed, and to pay interest only on what’s used.

Current HELOC Rates

10-year HELOC Rates

The average interest rate on a 10-year HELOC is 7.39%, a slight spike from the previous week, when it was 7.37%. This week’s rate is higher than the 52-week low of 3.96%.

At the current interest rate, a $25,000 10-year HELOC would cost approximately $154 per month during the 10-year draw period.

It’s followed by the repayment period, when interest and principal must be paid. Home equity lines come with variable interest rates, so your rate can rise during the repayment years. A HELOC’s term is the same as its repayment period, so a 10-year home equity line gives a borrower 10 years to pay back the loan.

Borrowers typically pay only interest during the draw period but can pay down the principal too, although it’s not required.

20-year HELOC Rates

This week, the average interest rate on a 20-year HELOC is 7.84% compared to 7.91% last week and 5.14%, the low over the past year.

At the current interest rate, a $25,000 20-year HELOC will cost you $163 per month during the draw period.

How Do I Qualify for a HELOC?

HELOC qualifications may be somewhat stricter than those for initial mortgages, and each lender might have different requirements that also depend on your creditworthiness and home equity. As a basic guide, homeowners typically need: a maximum debt-to-income (DTI) ratio of 43%; a minimum credit score of 620; a history of on-time mortgage payments; and at least 15% to 20% equity in the home.

In order to determine how much equity the homeowner does have in the property, lenders will require an appraisal. That serves as a trusted third-party assessment of the home’s value.

HELOC Rate Insights

If you’re interested in tapping home equity, now is the time to do it. The Federal Reserve has signaled that it expects to raise its fed funds rate several times in 2022. This generally causes HELOC rates to move up.

The current average 10-year HELOC rate is 7.39%, but within the last 52 weeks, it’s gone as low as 3.96% and as high as 7.39%. On a 20-year HELOC, which has a current average rate of 7.84%, the 52-low is 5.14% and the high is 9.35%.

HELOCs vs. Home Equity Loans

Though both tap into your home equity and are backed by your house or other property, HELOCs and home equity loans have some key differences.

A HELOC lets you draw money as you need it and pay interest only on what you borrow during the draw period (usually 10 or 20 years). You repay the entire balance and interest during the repayment period (usually 20 years). Home equity loans require homeowners to take their funds all at once and repay the balance with fixed monthly payments.

This can make a home equity loan a better option if you have an extensive project and need one-time funding. Home equity loans have fixed rates, while the rates on HELOCs are variable.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much money can I borrow with a HELOC?

You can generally borrow up to 80-85% of the equity you have in your home. Your lender will require an appraisal to determine the value.

Will taking out a HELOC impact my credit score?

Lenders will perform a credit check when you apply for a HELOC, just like for any credit product, and that will reduce your credit score temporarily. But if you make repayments on a timely basis, your credit score will recover quickly.

It’s important to keep in mind that any HELOC is secured by your home, similar to a mortgage. That means failure to make timely repayments could put you in jeopardy of losing the property.

How do I know how much home equity I have?

Your home equity is the value of the property, less anything you may owe to someone else, such as a mortgage lender. The value is determined by an appraisal.

