Current HELOC Rates: January 17, 2023—20-Year HELOC Rates Rise

A home equity line of credit (HELOC) is a revolving loan that lets homeowners tap the equity in their home and use it as collateral.When you get a HELOC, you can take the money available in installments as you need it, and pay interest only on what you’re using.

According to Bankrate.com, the average rate on a 10-year HELOC is 6.99% and the average rate on a 20-year HELOC is 7.85%.

HELOC Rates Today

10-year HELOC Rates

This week’s average interest rate for a 10-year HELOC is 6.99%, versus 6.99% last week. That compares to the 52-week low of 3.96%.

At today’s interest rate of 6.99%, during the draw period, a $25,000 10-year HELOC would cost approximately $146 per month during the 10-year draw period.

HELOCs have a set draw period, often 10 years, followed by a repayment period that can be equal or different than the draw period. During the repayment period, the interest rate may change. That’s different than with home equity loans, where amounts are disbursed all at once, but carry a fixed interest rate for the life of the loan.

Borrowers usually pay only interest during the draw period. However, some borrowers may choose to always pay down the principal amount, too.

20-year HELOC Rates

The average interest rate on a 20-year HELOC is 7.85%, up a bit from 7.81% last week. This week’s rate is higher than the 52-week low of 5.14%.

At today’s interest rate of 7.85%, a $25,000 20-year HELOC would cost approximately $164 per month during the draw period.

What Is a HELOC?

A home equity line of credit (HELOC) is a mortgage product that lets homeowners access cash based on the equity in their home. They can usually be for 80%-85% of the home’s value and are typically drawn over a period of 10 years.

Because they are revolving funds, owners can draw whatever they need from the full credit line amount, and pay interest only on the amounts borrowed. They can also draw and repay funds as often as needed during the life of the line of credit, and can usually take another 10-year period to repay the full amount.

When a homeowner takes out a HELOC, the property on which the line of credit is drawn becomes collateral. That means that the lender has a lien on the property, and can foreclose if the owner doesn’t pay back the funds that have been drawn.

HELOC Rate Insights

HELOC rates are tied more closely to banks than are first-mortgage rates, which tend to track the performance of the bond market. The Federal Reserve, which controls the interest rates that banks charge each other, has signaled to investors that it expects to raise the fed funds rate several times in 2022 and beyond.

Currently, the 52-week high on a 10-year HELOC is 7.37%, while the 52-week low is 3.96%. The 52-week high on a 20-year HELOC is 9.35% and the 52-week low is 5.14%.

HELOCs vs. Home Equity Loans

HELOCs are a form of credit called a revolving loan. That means a borrower can draw only what’s needed against the line of credit, pay that back and then draw again, repeating that process over the life of the loan.

That differs from a home equity loan, which is a lump-sum amount that’s borrowed and paid back in regular installments. Home equity loans also carry fixed interest rates, while lines of credit are variable—and may rise during the period in which a borrower needs to make payments.

That’s especially true now since the Federal Reserve intends to raise interest rates several times in the coming months and years. That may make a home equity loan, or another fixed-rate product, a better option.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What can I use a HELOC for?

There are no guidelines about how you must use HELOC funds. Many borrowers use them for home upgrades or repairs, but education costs or other large purchases are also allowed. Don’t forget that the variable interest rate on a HELOC may mean that other forms of financing make more sense.

How do I know how much home equity I have?

Home equity refers to the amount you own—the appraised value of the property minus anything you owe to someone else, such as a mortgage lender.

Will taking out a HELOC impact my credit score?

As with any credit product, HELOC lenders will perform a credit check as part of your application, resulting in a temporary dent in your credit score. However, as long as you make repayments on time, you can recover quickly.

Don’t forget that a HELOC is secured by your home, meaning that failure to make timely repayments won’t just harm your credit score—it could mean you lose your home.

