Current HELOC Rates: April 26, 2023—20-Year HELOC Rates Drop

A home equity line of credit (HELOC) is a mortgage product that gives homeowners access to cash based on the appraised value of their home after subtracting the remaining balance on their mortgage. Homeowners borrow money in installments, use the funds as needed, and only pay interest on the amount they borrow.

The average rate on a 10-year HELOC is 6.99%, according to Bankrate.com, while the average rate on a 20-year HELOC is 8.21%.

What Are Current HELOC Rates?

10-year HELOC Rates

This week, the average interest rate on a 10-year HELOC is 6.99%, a slight jump from the previous week, when it was 6.98% and 4.24%, the low over the past year.

At the current interest rate, a $25,000 10-year HELOC would cost approximately $146 per month during the 10-year draw period.

A HELOC has a set draw period, often 10 years, that’s followed by a repayment period. The HELOC’s term is generally the same as its repayment period. So, a 10-year HELOC may give you 10 years to use the funds and 10 years to repay. HELOCs have variable interest rates, meaning that the interest rate may change as you are paying it back.

Generally, a borrower pays only interest during the draw period, but they can also repay their principal during that time if they wish.

20-year HELOC Rates

This week, the average interest rate on a 20-year HELOC is 8.21% compared to 8.32% last week and 5.57%, the low over the past year.

At the current interest rate, a $25,000 20-year HELOC will cost you $171 per month during the draw period.

HELOC Rate Insights

HELOC rates are tied more closely to banks than are first-mortgage rates, which tend to track the performance of the bond market. The Federal Reserve, which controls the interest rates that banks charge each other, has signaled to investors that it expects to raise the fed funds rate several times in 2022 and beyond.

The current average 10-year HELOC rate is 6.99%, but within the last 52 weeks, it’s gone as low as 4.24% and as high as 7.67%. On a 20-year HELOC, which has a current average rate of 8.21%, the 52-low is 5.57% and the high is 9.35%.

HELOCs vs. Home Equity Loans

HELOCs, like credit cards, are what’s known as revolving credit products. That refers to the ability of a borrower to draw money, repay it and draw more. That process can be repeated throughout the life of the line of credit, which in most HELOCs is 10 years.

That makes HELOCs quite different from home equity loans, which require the homeowner to specify a certain lump-sum amount to be borrowed, and then pay it back in regular installments. But home equity loans do come with set interest rates, while lines of credit have variable rates.

That may make lines of credit less appealing now, as the Federal Reserve embarks on a cycle of raising interest rates several times over the next few months and years.

How to Find the Best HELOC Rate

It’s always a good idea to start your search for the best HELOC rate with the lender who has your first mortgage, if you have one. But you should get some other quotes, as well.

Look for lenders who offer prequalification online, and complete that process with a few lenders. That will give you a sense of their terms and rates, as well as their fees.

HELOC rates are based on the prime rate, which is what banks and other lenders charge creditworthy borrowers. The prime rate is based on the federal funds rate, which is set by the Federal Reserve.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What can I use a HELOC for?

HELOCs don’t need to be used for home-related purchases, although many borrowers do use them for repairs or upgrades. They may also be used for education costs or large purchases. Just keep in mind that the money you borrow is subject to a variable interest rate that could rise over time. That may mean there are better ways to finance certain things, such as student loans with fixed interest rates.

How do I know how much home equity I have?

Home equity is calculated by taking the appraised value of your home minus anything you owe a lender, like a mortgage banker.

Will taking out a HELOC impact my credit score?

Yes, you’ll likely see a small dent in your credit score after you apply for a HELOC because lenders perform a credit check to see if you’re a creditworthy borrower. But as long as you make repayments on time, your score should recover quickly.

Just keep in mind that HELOCs are secured by your property, which means that a failure to make timely repayments could put you at risk of losing your home.

