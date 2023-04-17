Current HELOC Rates: April 17, 2023—20-Year HELOC Rates Jump Up

The average rate on a 20-year HELOC, or home equity line of credit, is 8.32%, up 9 basis points from last week, according to Bankrate.com. Meanwhile, the rate on a 10-year HELOC is 6.98%, the same as last week.

A home equity line of credit (HELOC) offers homeowners access to cash when they need it and requires that interest be paid only on what’s used, based on the appraised value of their homes.

Current HELOC Rates

10-year HELOC Rates

This week, the average interest rate on a 10-year HELOC is 6.98%, the same as it was last week.

At the current interest rate, a $25,000 10-year HELOC would cost approximately $145 per month during the 10-year draw period.

A HELOC has a set draw period, often 10 years, that’s followed by a repayment period. The HELOC’s term is generally the same as its repayment period. So, a 10-year HELOC may give you 10 years to use the funds and 10 years to repay. HELOCs have variable interest rates, meaning that the interest rate may change as you are paying it back.

Generally, a borrower pays only interest during the draw period, but they can also repay their principal during that time if they wish.

20-year HELOC Rates

The interest rate for a 20-year HELOC averaged 8.32% this week. That’s up from 8.23% last week and 5.57% at the lowest point over the past 52 weeks.

At the current interest rate, a $25,000 20-year HELOC would cost approximately $173 per month during the draw period.

HELOCs vs. Home Equity Loans

Though both tap into your home equity and are backed by your house or other property, HELOCs and home equity loans have some key differences.

A HELOC lets you draw money as you need it and pay interest only on what you borrow during the draw period (usually 10 or 20 years). You repay the entire balance and interest during the repayment period (usually 20 years). Home equity loans require homeowners to take their funds all at once and repay the balance with fixed monthly payments.

This can make a home equity loan a better option if you have an extensive project and need one-time funding. Home equity loans have fixed rates, while the rates on HELOCs are variable.

How to Find the Best HELOC Rate

It’s always a good idea to start your search for the best HELOC rate with the lender who has your first mortgage, if you have one. But you should get some other quotes, as well.

Look for lenders who offer prequalification online, and complete that process with a few lenders. That will give you a sense of their terms and rates, as well as their fees.

HELOC rates are based on the prime rate, which is what banks and other lenders charge creditworthy borrowers. The prime rate is based on the federal funds rate, which is set by the Federal Reserve.

HELOC Rate Insights

If you’re interested in tapping home equity, now is the time to do it. The Federal Reserve has signaled that it expects to raise its fed funds rate several times in 2022. This generally causes HELOC rates to move up.

Currently, the 52-week high on a 10-year HELOC is 7.67%, while the 52-week low is 4.20%. The 52-week high on a 20-year HELOC is 9.35% and the 52-week low is 5.57%.

