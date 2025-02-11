Current HELOC & Home Equity Loan Rates: February 11, 2025

Home equity loans and home equity lines of credit (HELOCs) allow homeowners to tap into the value of their homes.

A home equity loan is a fixed-rate, lump-sum loan that allows homeowners to borrow up to 85% of their home’s value and pay that amount back in monthly installments. A home equity line of credit is a variable-rate second mortgage that draws on your home’s value as a revolving line of credit.

Both options use your property as collateral for your payments, which means your lender can seize your property if you can’t repay what you borrow.

$100K HELOC Loan Rates

Ideal for Medium-Sized Projects



A $100K HELOC is suitable for more extensive renovation projects or other significant financial needs. Compare the rates and terms to find the best fit for your situation.

$250K HELOC Loan Rates

Access More Funds for Major Investments



For larger projects or investments, a $250K HELOC provides the necessary funds with various LTV options. Explore these rates to determine the right balance between borrowing capacity and risk.

$500K HELOC Loan Rates

Maximize Your Borrowing Power



If you have substantial equity in your home and need significant financing, a $500K HELOC offers a great deal of borrowing power. Evaluate these options to find the optimal rate and term for your goals.

Pros and Cons of a HELOC

5-Year Home Equity Loan Rates (60 Months)



A 5-year term offers a shorter repayment period with typically higher monthly payments. These products are suitable for borrowers looking for a quicker payoff.

10-Year Home Equity Loan Rates (120 Months)



With a 10-year term, borrowers can enjoy a balanced monthly payment while still building equity quickly. 10-year home equity loans are ideal for medium-sized projects or financial needs.

15-Year Home Equity Loan Rates (180 Months)



A 15-year term provides lower monthly payments compared to shorter terms, offering more affordability while still progressing toward your financial goals.

20-Year Home Equity Loan Rates (240 Months)



Offering longer repayment and lower monthly payments, 20-year home equity loans are suitable for larger investments and long-term financial planning.

30-Year Home Equity Loan Rates (360 Months)



The 30-year term maximizes affordability with the lowest monthly payments. These options are best for substantial borrowing needs and long-term investments.

Pros and Cons of a Home Equity Loan

What Is Home Equity?

Home equity represents how much you own of your home compared to what the bank or mortgage lender owns. If you've paid off your home in full, you have 100% equity.

You can utilize your home's equity without paying off your home in full, whether through a home equity loan or a home equity line of credit (HELOC). You can use your home's equity for home improvements, repairs, debt consolidation and educational costs, among other things.

Why Is Home Equity Important?

Home equity is important because it signifies how much wealth you have based on how much of your home you own. The more equity you have, the more wealth you've accumulated.

If you ever need to utilize your home equity, you can tap into it with a home equity loan or home equity line of credit. You might also want to explore a cash-out refinance as an option to use your home’s equity.

What Is a HELOC?

Home equity lines of credit, or HELOCs, are loans that allow you to borrow against your home's equity - the current market value of your home minus your remaining mortgage balance. When you get a HELOC, you can take the money available in installments as you need it, and pay interest only on what you use.

More From Advisor

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.