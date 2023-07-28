Current Gains in Cotton

Cotton futures started the day with a 130 point rally, but sold off into the AM. Prices are currently still holding onto 10 to 15 point gains, but are only 11 points off their lows. Dec futures are at a net 3 point gain for the week.

NOAA’s updated 7-day QPF has TX, OK, KS, AR, LA, and MS all remaining dry for another week. GA, AL, and the Carolinas will see some limited precip of less than 1/2”.

Export Sales data from the week that ended 7/20 had 18,665 RBs of net cancelations for old crop US cotton. USDA reported 80.5k RBs of new crop cotton sales.

The Cotlook A Index was another 80 points higher to 98 cents/lb on 7/27. The Seam reported 2,544 bales were sold online on 7/26 for an average gross price of 76.21 cents. The AWP was raised 356 points to 69.74 cents/lb.

Dec 23 Cotton is at 84.46, up 8 points,

Mar 24 Cotton is at 84.64, up 7 points,

May 24 Cotton is at 84.62, up 7 points

