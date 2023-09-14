News & Insights

Stocks

Current Gains for Thursday Cotton

September 14, 2023 — 12:58 pm EDT

Written by Alan Brugler for Barchart ->

Front month cotton futures are sitting with 55 to 78 point gains through midday. Dec has seen a 121 point range so far for the session and sits at a net 176 point gain for the week. 

NOAA’s 7-day QPF shows rain remaining for TX, possibly delaying harvest with accumulations up to 4”. AR, MI, and GA will mostly remain dry. 

USDA reported 92,685 RBs of cotton was sold for export during the week of 9/7. That included 67.4k for 23/24 and 25.3k for new crop. Vietnam and Mexico were the top buyers for old crop, while Turkey booked 19.8k RBs of the new crop sale. The week’s shipment was 118k RBs, a 38-wk low. Total exports surpassed 1m RBs, with 1.043 million RBs shipped through 9/7. That is up 13% from last year’s pace. 

The Cotlook A Index was 50 points higher to 98.65 cents on 9/13. The AWP for cotton is 73.55 cents/lb, and will be updated after the close. ICE Certified Stocks were 2,652 bales on 9/8. 

Dec 23 Cotton  is at 87.61, up 72 points,

Mar 24 Cotton  is at 88.03, up 66 points,

May 24 Cotton  is at 88.17, up 60 points

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Barchart
With headquarters in the heart of Chicago's financial district, Barchart has been an industry-leader since 1995 when we launched Barchart.com as one of the first websites for commodities and futures market data. Since then, we have evolved into a global financial technology leader providing market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.