Current Gains for Thursday Cotton

Front month cotton futures are sitting with 55 to 78 point gains through midday. Dec has seen a 121 point range so far for the session and sits at a net 176 point gain for the week.

NOAA’s 7-day QPF shows rain remaining for TX, possibly delaying harvest with accumulations up to 4”. AR, MI, and GA will mostly remain dry.

USDA reported 92,685 RBs of cotton was sold for export during the week of 9/7. That included 67.4k for 23/24 and 25.3k for new crop. Vietnam and Mexico were the top buyers for old crop, while Turkey booked 19.8k RBs of the new crop sale. The week’s shipment was 118k RBs, a 38-wk low. Total exports surpassed 1m RBs, with 1.043 million RBs shipped through 9/7. That is up 13% from last year’s pace.

The Cotlook A Index was 50 points higher to 98.65 cents on 9/13. The AWP for cotton is 73.55 cents/lb, and will be updated after the close. ICE Certified Stocks were 2,652 bales on 9/8.

Dec 23 Cotton is at 87.61, up 72 points,

Mar 24 Cotton is at 88.03, up 66 points,

May 24 Cotton is at 88.17, up 60 points

