Is the Current Crude Oil Price Favorable for Ranger Energy's Business?

Per Oilprice.com data, the West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude is currently trading at more than $60 per barrel mark. Since Ranger Energy Services Inc.’s RNGR overall business is positively correlated to oil prices, let’s analyze whether the current crude pricing environment is favorable for the company.

The cost of production of oil and gas in the prolific shale plays is significantly lower, thanks to the low breakeven costs of major upstream players. Thus, the current crude pricing environment is still favorable for exploration and production operations in the United States. This, in turn, will raise demand for Ranger Energy’s service offerings, which are primarily specialized in maintaining wells.

According to Ranger Energy, customers are prioritizing spending heavily on production-related activities, rather than exploration and drilling operations. RNGR, with its highly advanced, well-serviced rigs, offering services primarily associated with well maintenance and production optimization, is well-positioned to capitalize on the current trend.

HAL & SLB to Also Gain From Favorable Business

Halliburton Company HAL and SLB SLB, leading oilfield service providers in the same industry, are also in a strong position to gain as upstream business operations are currently favorable.

In other words, since oilfield service providers help explorers and producers in efficiently setting up oil and gas wells, HAL and SLB will not be an exception.

RNGR’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Shares of RNGR have gained 9.5% over the past year against the 4.4% decline of the industry.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation standpoint, RNGR trades at a trailing 12-month enterprise value to EBITDA (EV/EBITDA) of 3.19X. This is below the broader industry average of 7.10X.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for RNGR’s 2025 earnings has not seen any revisions over the past seven days.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Ranger Energy currently carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

