US Markets

Currency market volatility jumps before U.S. election outcome

Contributor
Saikat Chatterjee Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Jason Lee

Gauges for implied currency swings in the $6.6 trillion a day foreign exchange markets jumped to their highest levels in nearly seven months on Wednesday as traders anticipated more volatility before the outcome of the U.S. elections next week.

LONDON, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Gauges for implied currency swings in the $6.6 trillion a day foreign exchange markets jumped to their highest levels in nearly seven months on Wednesday as traders anticipated more volatility before the outcome of the U.S. elections next week.

Contracts for euro and Japanese yen one-week implied volatility EUR1WO=R, JPY1WO=R versus the U.S. dollar expiring in a week climbed to their highest levels since early April before the U.S. Presidential elections on Nov. 3.

While general currency market volatility remains elevated this week as Europe experiences a surge in coronavirus cases, the spurt in short-end volatility indicators indicate concerns around the U.S. election outcome, even though odds have stabilised this week.

In equity markets, the widely watched VIX index .VIX held below a June 2020 high.

(Reporting by Saikat Chatterjee; Editing by Tom Arnold)

((saikat.chatterjee@thomsonreuters.com; +44-20-7542-1713; Reuters Messaging: saikat.chatterjee.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular