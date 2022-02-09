US Markets
SPX

Currency hit to North American companies in Q3 lowest since 2018

Contributor
Caroline Valetkevitch Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

The negative impact of currency fluctuations on North American companies' third-quarter 2021 results fell from the quarter before and was at the lowest level since the first quarter of 2018, data from treasury and financial management firm Kyriba showed on Wednesday.

By Caroline Valetkevitch

NEW YORK, Feb 9 (Reuters) - The negative impact of currency fluctuations on North American companies' third-quarter 2021 results fell from the quarter before and was at the lowest level since the first quarter of 2018, data from treasury and financial management firm Kyriba showed on Wednesday.

The collective exchange rate hit, including on companies in the United States, Canada and Mexico, was $929 million in the third quarter of last year, compared with a $2.32 billion negative effect in the second quarter of 2021, Kyriba said in a report.

The hit in the third quarter was the lowest negative effect since the first quarter of 2018, according to Kyriba's data.

The collective negative impact reported by both North American and European companies was $2.13 billion in the third quarter of 2021, also down from the negative impact in the second quarter of 2021.

S&P 500 .SPX companies in recent weeks have been reporting results on the fourth quarter of 2021.

(Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by David Gregorio)

((caroline.valetkevitch@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SPX

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular