Currencies slip as central banks wait and see on rates

By Joanna Plucinska

WARSAW, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Currencies in Eastern Europe fell slightly on Wednesday, as investors faced fresh Brexit fears ahead of a Czech central bank policy meeting where rates are set to remain unchanged despite inflation concerns.

Caught between inflationary pressures at home and monetary easing in major Western economies, Central European rate setters have adopted a wait-and-see policy with rates in the region expected to remain on hold.

The crown EURCZK= was down 0.10% at 25.47 to the euro at 1005 GMT, while the Hungarian forint EURHUF= dropped to 330.65 to the euro. The zloty EURPLN= dropped 0.13% to 4.2665 to the euro.

Stock markets also mostly fell in the region.

The Czech crown touched a 5-1/2 month high, then fell back, before a central bank policy meeting likely to deliver unchanged rates despite an ongoing debate over whether further tightening is needed to bring inflationary pressures in line. CZCBIR=ECI

"There are global factors, there is renewed uncertainty over Brexit... but in the Czech Republic everyone is waiting for the MPC press conference," Radomir Jac, chief economist for Generali Investments CEE, said. "Probably some of the market was over-heated with expectations about a rate hike and now they are coming back to reality. If there was a rate hike it would be a big surprise."

With a Conservative win in Britain in last week's elections, Prime Minister Boris Johnson has renewed fears about a no-deal Brexit in relation to post-January trade negotiations, spooking currency markets.

Analysts in a Reuters poll see rates unchanged in the Czech Republic until the end of 2020 as the board balances a solid domestic economy with a weaker situation abroad.

"Since inflation expectations for a one-year horizon are, despite recent increases, still comfortably only slightly above the CNB (central bank) target of 2%, the central bank can afford this relaxed attitude for the time being," Commerzbank said in a preview.

Hungary's central bank left interest rates unchanged at 0.9% on Tuesday, as expected, and maintained its loose policy stance, saying inflation risks have become balanced again as recession fears subsided in the euro zone.

"The Hungarian MPC expects inflation to accelerate further in the near-term, but asserts that this will only be temporary. How temporary does it mean?," Tatha Ghose, an analyst at Commerzbank said.

"The persistence of MNB's ultra-dovish stance in the face of clear and continued inflation acceleration to above-target is likely to weigh down further on the forint in coming months."

In Poland, corporate sector wages rose by an annual 5.3% in November, statistics data showed, below forecasted expectations of 5.9% seen in a Reuters poll.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1105 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2019

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

25.4700

25.4455

-0.10%

+0.93%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

330.6500

330.3700

-0.08%

-2.89%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.2665

4.2609

-0.13%

+0.54%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.7797

4.7789

-0.02%

-2.63%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.4485

7.4443

-0.06%

-0.52%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.4000

117.4600

+0.05%

+0.77%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2019

.PX

Prague

.PX

1101.64

1101.1000

+0.05%

+11.66%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

44960.92

45035.35

-0.17%

+14.88%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

2120.28

2132.25

-0.56%

-6.87%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

9871.34

9887.91

-0.17%

+33.69%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

920.73

922.65

-0.21%

+14.48%

.CRBEX

Zagreb

.CRBEX

2012.94

2015.38

-0.12%

+15.10%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

781.18

769.42

+1.53%

+2.56%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

543.92

541.34

+0.48%

-8.50%

BONDS

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

1.5340

-0.0150

+217bps

-2bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

1.2760

-0.0340

+182bps

-3bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

1.5660

0.0090

+185bps

+1bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

1.4470

0.0090

+208bps

+1bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

1.7640

-0.0010

+231bps

+0bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

2.0340

0.0070

+232bps

+0bps

FORWARD

RATE

AGREEMENT

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

2.25

2.26

2.22

2.18

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

0.27

0.31

0.36

0.16

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

1.74

1.73

1.71

1.70

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

(Reporting by Joanna Plucinska and Alan Charlish in Warsaw, Krisztina Than in Budapest and Jason Hovet in Prague; editing by Nick Macfie)

((alan.charlish@thomsonreuters.com; +48 22 653 9723;))

