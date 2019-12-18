Currencies slip as central banks wait and see on rates

By Joanna Plucinska
WARSAW, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Currencies in Eastern Europe fell slightly on Wednesday, as investors faced fresh Brexit fears ahead of a Czech central bank policy meeting where rates are set to remain unchanged despite inflation concerns.
Caught between inflationary pressures at home and monetary easing in major Western economies, Central European rate setters have adopted a wait-and-see policy with rates in the region expected to remain on hold.
The crown EURCZK= was down 0.10% at 25.47 to the euro at 1005 GMT, while the Hungarian forint EURHUF= dropped to 330.65 to the euro. The zloty EURPLN= dropped 0.13% to 4.2665 to the euro.
Stock markets also mostly fell in the region.
The Czech crown touched a 5-1/2 month high, then fell back, before a central bank policy meeting likely to deliver unchanged rates despite an ongoing debate over whether further tightening is needed to bring inflationary pressures in line. CZCBIR=ECI
"There are global factors, there is renewed uncertainty over Brexit... but in the Czech Republic everyone is waiting for the MPC press conference," Radomir Jac, chief economist for Generali Investments CEE, said. "Probably some of the market was over-heated with expectations about a rate hike and now they are coming back to reality. If there was a rate hike it would be a big surprise."
With a Conservative win in Britain in last week's elections, Prime Minister Boris Johnson has renewed fears about a no-deal Brexit in relation to post-January trade negotiations, spooking currency markets.
Analysts in a Reuters poll see rates unchanged in the Czech Republic until the end of 2020 as the board balances a solid domestic economy with a weaker situation abroad.
"Since inflation expectations for a one-year horizon are, despite recent increases, still comfortably only slightly above the CNB (central bank) target of 2%, the central bank can afford this relaxed attitude for the time being," Commerzbank said in a preview.
Hungary's central bank left interest rates unchanged at 0.9% on Tuesday, as expected, and maintained its loose policy stance, saying inflation risks have become balanced again as recession fears subsided in the euro zone.
"The Hungarian MPC expects inflation to accelerate further in the near-term, but asserts that this will only be temporary. How temporary does it mean?," Tatha Ghose, an analyst at Commerzbank said.
"The persistence of MNB's ultra-dovish stance in the face of clear and continued inflation acceleration to above-target is likely to weigh down further on the forint in coming months."
In Poland, corporate sector wages rose by an annual 5.3% in November, statistics data showed, below forecasted expectations of 5.9% seen in a Reuters poll.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1105 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2019
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
25.4700
25.4455
-0.10%
+0.93%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
330.6500
330.3700
-0.08%
-2.89%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.2665
4.2609
-0.13%
+0.54%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.7797
4.7789
-0.02%
-2.63%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.4485
7.4443
-0.06%
-0.52%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.4000
117.4600
+0.05%
+0.77%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2019
.PX
Prague
.PX
1101.64
1101.1000
+0.05%
+11.66%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
44960.92
45035.35
-0.17%
+14.88%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
2120.28
2132.25
-0.56%
-6.87%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
9871.34
9887.91
-0.17%
+33.69%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
920.73
922.65
-0.21%
+14.48%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
2012.94
2015.38
-0.12%
+15.10%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
781.18
769.42
+1.53%
+2.56%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
543.92
541.34
+0.48%
-8.50%
BONDS
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
1.5340
-0.0150
+217bps
-2bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
1.2760
-0.0340
+182bps
-3bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
1.5660
0.0090
+185bps
+1bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
1.4470
0.0090
+208bps
+1bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
1.7640
-0.0010
+231bps
+0bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
2.0340
0.0070
+232bps
+0bps
FORWARD
RATE
AGREEMENT
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
2.25
2.26
2.22
2.18
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
0.27
0.31
0.36
0.16
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
1.74
1.73
1.71
1.70
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
(Reporting by Joanna Plucinska and Alan Charlish in Warsaw, Krisztina Than in Budapest and Jason Hovet in Prague; editing by Nick Macfie)
((alan.charlish@thomsonreuters.com; +48 22 653 9723;))
