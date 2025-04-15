Markets
CURR

CURRENC Group Says Wan Lung Eng To Join As CFO On April 16

April 15, 2025 — 08:28 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - CURRENC Group Inc. (CURR), a fintech firm with a focus on artificial intelligence solutions, said on Tuesday that Wan Lung Eng will join the company as Chief Financial Officer with effect from April 16.

Eng has served as CFO at VitalCheck Wellness, Teclison, and Spectral MD, and as SVP and CFO at Immersive Artistry. Earlier in his career, Eng was an investment banker and private equity professional with RBC Capital Markets, Macquarie Group, Deutsche Bank Securities, and CIAS International.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

CURR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.