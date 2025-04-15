CURRENC Group Says Wan Lung Eng To Join As CFO On April 16

(RTTNews) - CURRENC Group Inc. (CURR), a fintech firm with a focus on artificial intelligence solutions, said on Tuesday that Wan Lung Eng will join the company as Chief Financial Officer with effect from April 16.

Eng has served as CFO at VitalCheck Wellness, Teclison, and Spectral MD, and as SVP and CFO at Immersive Artistry. Earlier in his career, Eng was an investment banker and private equity professional with RBC Capital Markets, Macquarie Group, Deutsche Bank Securities, and CIAS International.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.