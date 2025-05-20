Currenc Group Inc. Reports First Quarter 2025 Financial Results with Focus on AI Expansion Amid Decreased Revenue

Currenc Group Inc. reports Q1 2025 revenue decline due to reduced transaction volume, plans to focus on AI products amidst competition.

Currenc Group Inc. reported its financial results for Q1 2025, indicating a total processing value of $1.30 billion, down 3.7% year-over-year, with transaction numbers decreasing from 2.94 million to 2.77 million. Revenues, excluding certain divisions, fell by 11.5% to $10.0 million, primarily due to a significant drop in global airtime revenue. The company experienced an 8% decline in remittance revenue, also influenced by reduced demand from the Hong Kong market and competition affecting pricing in the digital remittance sector. Currenc's overall EBITDA for the quarter was a loss of $2.8 million, attributed partially to one-time expenses linked to a share incentive program post-merger. Looking forward, Currenc plans to shift focus towards expanding its AI product offerings and enhancing its remittance services to drive higher-margin growth, reflecting management's aim for a diversified revenue base amid challenging market conditions.

Potential Positives

Total Processing Value (TPV) through Tranglo was US$1.30 billion for the first quarter, which demonstrates the strength of the company’s core remittance platform.

Total direct costs of revenue decreased by 20.7%, indicating improved cost management.

Currenc is reallocating resources to expand AI product offerings, which are expected to contribute to revenues and positively impact EBITDA in 2025.

Tranglo and WalletKu maintained combined positive EBITDA of US$1.2 million in a competitive environment, reflecting resilience in the company's operations.

Potential Negatives

Total revenues excluding TNG Asia and GEA decreased by 11.5% year-over-year, indicating a significant decline in financial performance.

The company reported a net loss of $4.5 million for the first quarter of 2025, worsening from a net loss of $2.6 million in the same quarter of 2024.

Operating expenses increased substantially by 29.3% compared to the same period last year, primarily due to a one-time share-based incentive cost of $2.2 million linked to the de-SPAC merger.

Full Release



SINGAPORE, May 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Currenc Group Inc. (Nasdaq: CURR) (“Currenc” or the “Company”), a fintech pioneer empowering financial institutions worldwide with artificial intelligence (AI) solutions, today announced its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025.







First Quarter 2025 Financial Highlights











Total Processing Value (TPV)



through Tranglo was US$1.30 billion for the first quarter of 2025, decreasing by 3.7% year-over-year. Total number of transactions decreased to 2.77 million for the first quarter of 2025 from 2.94 million for the same period of 2024. The decline in TPV was mainly due to the decline in business volume from the Hong Kong market.



through Tranglo was US$1.30 billion for the first quarter of 2025, decreasing by 3.7% year-over-year. Total number of transactions decreased to 2.77 million for the first quarter of 2025 from 2.94 million for the same period of 2024. The decline in TPV was mainly due to the decline in business volume from the Hong Kong market.





Total revenues



excluding TNG Asia and GEA



1



were US$10.0 million for the first quarter of 2025, representing a year-over-year decrease of 11.5%, primarily due to the 23.1% decline in global airtime revenue.





























For the three-month period ended March 31,





























2025

















2024





























$

















$





























(dollars in thousands)



















Remittance revenue excluding TNG Asia & GEA













4,583

















5,025





























































Global Airtime Revenue













2,022

















2,573

















Indonesian Airtime Revenue













3,437

















3,742

















Total Revenue excluding TNG Asia & GEA













10,042

















11,340





























































Total remittance revenues



excluding TNG Asia and GEA, i.e., remittance revenues contributed by Tranglo, were US$4.6 million for the first quarter of 2025, down 8% year-over-year. The decline in remittance revenue was mainly due to a decrease in remittance revenue from the Hong Kong market. Tranglo’s overall take rate declined to 0.35% in the first quarter of 2025 from 0.37% in the same period of 2024.











Currenc’s global airtime transfer revenues



were US$2.0 million for the first quarter of 2025, representing a year-over-year decrease of 23.1%. The growing availability of free Wi-Fi in Southeast Asian countries, especially Malaysia and Indonesia, has led to declining demand for Malaysia-Indonesia airtime transfers, resulting in a decline in global airtime business in the first quarter of 2025. As Currenc expects this trend to continue in Southeast Asian markets, the Company’s management plans to deemphasize airtime transfer and reallocate its resources and capital to expand its new AI product offerings.











Total direct costs of revenue



were US$6.9 million for the first quarter of 2025, representing a year-over-year decrease of 20.7%.











The direct payout rate



for Tranglo’s remittance business was 0.13% for the first quarter of 2025, flat compared to 0.12% for the same period of 2024. Currenc’s overall gross profit margin ratio for the first quarter of 2025 was 31.8%, compared to 33.6% for the same period of 2024.











Total operating expenses



increased to $7.5 million for the first quarter of 2025 from $5.8 million for the same period of 2024. The increase was mainly due to expenses of $2.2 million in recognition of the incentive shares granted to employees upon the completion of the INFINT SPAC merger.









As Currenc divested TNG Asia and GEA in August and July 2024, respectively, its operating costs now reflect the operating costs of Tranglo, WalletKu and the Company’s headquarters only. Also, with the rollout of its new AI initiatives, Currenc incurred $0.5 million in operating costs related to these new businesses in the first quarter of 2025. The new AI businesses are expected to contribute incrementally to revenues and positively impact EBITDA in 2025.













Tranglo’s operating costs for the first quarter of 2025 were $3.2 million, representing an increase of 14% from $2.8 million in the same period of 2024.









WalletKu’s operating costs were $0.2 million for the first quarter of 2025, as compared to $0.4 million for the same period of 2024.









Professional fees and director fees were $0.8 million and $0.6 million for the first quarter of 2025, respectively.







increased to $7.5 million for the first quarter of 2025 from $5.8 million for the same period of 2024. The increase was mainly due to expenses of $2.2 million in recognition of the incentive shares granted to employees upon the completion of the INFINT SPAC merger. As Currenc divested TNG Asia and GEA in August and July 2024, respectively, its operating costs now reflect the operating costs of Tranglo, WalletKu and the Company’s headquarters only. Also, with the rollout of its new AI initiatives, Currenc incurred $0.5 million in operating costs related to these new businesses in the first quarter of 2025. The new AI businesses are expected to contribute incrementally to revenues and positively impact EBITDA in 2025.









Other income



totaled $1.0 million for the first quarter of 2025, mainly contributed by Tranglo.











EBITDA analysis























For the three-month period ended March 31, 2025













Tranglo

















WalletKu

















TNG





Asia









and GEA

















Headquarters









and





adjustments

















Group









Total





























(dollars in thousands)



















Net income (loss)













1,160

















(136





)













-

















(5,511





)













(4,487





)









































































































Add:





























































































Income tax expenses













141

















-

















-

















(93





)













48

















Interest expense, net













21

















-

















-

















1,066

















1,087



















EBIT

















1,322





















(136









)

















-





















(4,538









)

















(3,352









)















Depreciation and amortization













-

















-

















-

















-

















554



















EBITDA

















1,322





















(136









)

















-





















(4,538









)

















(2,798









)









































































































The Company’s total EBITDA for the first quarter of 2025 was a loss of $2.8 million.









Tranglo and WalletKu’s combined EBITDA for the first quarter of 2025 was $1.2 million.









TNG Asia and GEA’s combined losses had no impact on the Company’s results from the fourth quarter of 2024 onwards as they were divested before the completion of the de-SPAC merger.









Headquarters expenses and adjustments recorded an EBIT loss of $4.5 million, mainly contributed by:













$2.2 million in “Operating Expenses” in recognition of the incentive shares granted upon completion of the de-SPAC merger.









$0.8 million for professional fees.







Headquarters expenses and adjustments recorded an EBIT loss of $4.5 million, mainly contributed by:















For the three-month period ended March 31, 2024













Tranglo

















WalletKu

















TNG





Asia









and GEA

















Headquarters









and





adjustments

















Group









Total





























(dollars in thousands)



















Net income (loss)













1,070

















(123





)













(1,039





)













(2,540





)













(2,632





)











































































































Add:































































































Income tax expenses













163

















-

















-

















(92





)













71

















Interest expense, net













-

















-

















242

















1,069

















1,311



















EBIT

















1,233





















(123









)

















(797









)

















(1,563









)

















(1,250









)















Depreciation and amortization













-

















-

















-

















-

















1,016



















EBITDA

















1,233





















(123









)

















(797









)

















(1,563









)

















(234









)











































































































Net loss



was US$4.5 million for the first quarter of 2025, primarily driven by the net loss of $5.5 million incurred by headquarters and adjustments.













Management Comments







"As demand for digital remittance continues to grow steadily, intensified market competition is compressing pricing," said Alex Kong, Founder and Executive Chairman of Currenc. "Against this backdrop, we strove to maintain Tranglo’s healthy take rate while delivering TPV of US $1.30 billion in the first quarter of 2025, underscoring the strength of our core remittance platform and our disciplined strategic execution. Looking ahead, we are positioning Currenc for higher‑margin growth through two key initiatives: scaling our AI product offerings and expanding our remittance services into major corridors. We believe this combination of broader reach and AI‑driven innovation will support a more diversified revenue base and a structurally stronger bottom line."





Ronnie Hui, Chief Executive Officer of Currenc, commented, "While softer airtime demand weighed on our total revenues, our remittance business remained resilient amid a competitive environment in the first quarter of 2025, supporting a combined EBITDA for Tranglo and WalletKu of US $1.2 million. We are reallocating capital toward accelerating our AI initiatives and building higher‑margin remittance corridors to boost product value and operational scale, priming the Company for quality growth throughout the year. We also enhanced cost management and maintained Tranglo's payout rate at 0.13%. Operating expenses rose to US $7.5 million, primarily due to a one‑time US $2.2 million share‑based incentive linked to the de‑SPAC merger, as well as costs related to our new AI initiatives. Outside of these expenses, our headquarters’ operating costs remained broadly stable. Going forward, this strengthened bottom line will allow us to invest in AI-driven growth while maintaining financial discipline."







Non-GAAP Financial Measures







To supplement the Company’s consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP, it uses EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure as described below, to understand and evaluate its core operating performance. This non-GAAP financial measure, which may differ from similarly titled measures used by other companies, is presented to enhance investors’ overall understanding of the Company’s financial performance and should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP.





EBITDA is defined as net loss before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization. Currenc believes that EBITDA provides useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating its operating results. This non-GAAP financial measure eliminates the impact of items that Currenc does not consider indicative of the performance of its business. While Currenc believes that this non-GAAP financial measure is useful in evaluating its business, this information should be considered supplemental in nature and is not meant as a substitute for the related financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP.







About Currenc Group Inc.







Currenc Group Inc. (Nasdaq: CURR) is a fintech pioneer dedicated to transforming global financial services through artificial intelligence (AI). The Company empowers financial institutions worldwide with comprehensive AI solutions, including SEAMLESS AI Call Centre and other AI-powered Agents designed to reduce costs, increase efficiency and boost customer satisfaction for banks, insurance, telecommunications companies, government agencies and other financial institutions. The Company’s digital remittance platform also enables e-wallets, remittance companies, and corporations to provide real-time, 24/7 global payment services, advancing financial access across underserved communities.





For additional information, please refer to the Currenc website https://www.currencgroup.com and the annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.







Safe Harbor Statement







This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company’s beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, and a number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “target,” “aim,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “potential,” “continue,” “is/are likely to” or other similar expressions. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties, or factors is included in the Company’s filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.







Investor & Media Contact







Currenc Group Investor Relations





Email: investors@currencgroup.com





SOURCE: Currenc Group Inc.



















CURRENC GROUP INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES





















CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS





























Three months ended March 31,

























2025

















2024

























US$

















US$















Revenue













10,055,569

















13,104,123





















































Cost of revenue













(6,854,172





)













(8,696,562





)









Gross profit













3,201,397

















4,407,561













Selling expenses













-

















(3,987





)

















































General and administrative expenses













(7,522,252





)













(5,824,208





)

















































Loss from operations













(4,320,855





)













(1,420,634





)









Finance costs, net













(1,087,313





)













(1,311,363





)









Other income













969,691

















189,735













Other expenses













(402





)













(19,137





)

















































Loss before income tax













(4,438,879





)













(2,561,399





)









Income tax expense













(48,479





)













(70,529





)

















































Net loss













(4,487,358





)













(2,631,928





)









Net income attributable to non-controlling interests













(187,000





)













(403,056





)

















































Net loss attributable to Currenc Group Inc.













(4,674,358





)













(3,034,984





)

















































Net loss per share, basic and diluted (1)









$





(0.13





)









$





(0.09





)

















































Shares used in net loss per share computation, basic and diluted (1)













35,374,891

















33,980,753





















































Other comprehensive loss:









































Foreign currency translation adjustments













171,532

















368,135





















































Total comprehensive loss













(4,315,826





)













(2,263,793





)









Total comprehensive loss (income) attributable to non-controlling interests













(228,069





)













(407,798





)









Total comprehensive loss attributable to Currenc Group Inc.













(4,543,895





)













(2,671,591





)



















(1) Retrospectively restated to reflect Reverse Recapitalization

























CURRENC GROUP INC.





AND SUBSIDIARIES





















CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)





























March 31,









2025

















December 31,









2024





























US$





















US$

















ASSETS











































Current assets:









































Cash and cash equivalents













62,300,298

















63,821,397













Restricted cash













40,978

















40,742













Accounts receivable, net













2,103,924

















2,115,681













Other financial assets













3,171,000

















-













Amounts due from related parties













449,094

















560,823













Prepayments, receivables and other assets













25,874,112

















20,948,216













Total current assets













93,939,406

















87,486,859













Non-current assets:









































Equipment and software, net













1,118,661

















1,055,520













Right-of-use asset













294,965

















349,240













Intangible assets













3,000,978

















3,386,117













Goodwill













12,059,428

















12,059,428













Deferred tax assets













344,291

















342,822













Total non-current assets:













16,818,323

















17,193,127













Total assets













110,757,729

















104,679,986















LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ DEFICIT











































Current liabilities:









































Borrowings













20,128,362

















20,150,058













Receivable factoring













480,225

















258,415













Other financial liabilities













3,329,550

















-













Accounts payable, accruals and other payables













51,411,453

















55,329,740













Amounts due to related parties













76,472,666

















67,697,074













Convertible bonds













1,750,000

















1,750,000













Lease liabilities













177,505

















171,909













Total current liabilities:













153,749,761

















145,357,196













Non-current liabilities:









































Deferred tax liabilities













784,479

















876,912













Employee benefit obligation













39,259

















45,289













Lease liabilities













111,833

















156,647













Total non-current liabilities:













935,571

















1,078,848













Total liabilities













154,685,332

















146,436,044





















































Commitments and contingencies (Note 10)

















































































Shareholders’ deficit:









































Ordinary shares (US$0.0001 par value; 550,000,000 shares authorized 46,527,999 and 46,527,999 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively) (1)













4,653

















4,653













Additional paid-in capital (1)













67,797,587

















65,638,838













Accumulated deficit













(136,197,260





)













(131,522,902





)









Accumulated other Comprehensive Loss













7,873

















(108,122





)









Total shareholders’ deficit attributable to Currenc Group Inc.













(68,387,147





)













(65,987,533





)









Non-controlling interests













24,459,544

















24,231,475













Total deficit













(43,927,603





)













(41,756,058





)









Total liabilities and shareholders’ deficit













110,757,729

















104,679,986























(1) Retrospectively restated to reflect Reverse Recapitalization

























CURRENC GROUP INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES





















CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED)





























Three months ended March 31,

























2025

















2024

























US$

















US$

















Cash flows from operating activities:











































Net loss













(4,487,358





)













(2,631,928





)









Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities:









































Non-cash expense for Share-based compensation













2,158,749

















-













Depreciation of equipment and software













123,799

















142,518













Depreciation of right-of-use assets













53,712

















41,981













Amortization of intangible assets













385,139

















831,392













Deferred income taxes













(92,426





)













54,704













Disposal of fixed assets













401

















-













Unrealized foreign exchange gain













328,269

















(124,690





)









Changes in operating assets and liabilities:









































Accounts receivable













33,923

















(110,270





)









Prepayments, receivables and other assets













(4,918,772





)













9,477,057













Escrow money payable













-

















218,542













Client money payable













-

















146,847













Accounts payable, accruals and other payables













(4,068,655





)













(7,014,740





)









Interest payable on convertible bonds













-

















952,736













Amount due from a director













729,198

















-













Amount due to Immediate holding company













23,766

















-













Amounts due from related parties













(3,652





)













-













Amounts due to related parties













8,245,995

















(2,205,121





)











Net cash used in operating activities















(1,487,912





)













(220,972





)



















































Cash flows from investing activities:











































Decrease in short-term investments













-

















615













Purchases of property, plant and equipment













(175,158





)













(12,058





)









Proceeds received from disposal of PPE













596

















-















Net cash used in investing activities















(174,562





)













(11,443





)



















































Cash flows from financing activities:











































Proceeds from borrowings













-

















639,210













Repayment of borrowings













-

















(95,742





)









Proceeds from receivable factoring













433,287

















586,789













Repayment of receivable factoring













(218,974





)













(610,559





)









Payment of principal elements of lease liabilities













(65,286





)













(46,295





)









Payment of interest elements of lease liabilities













(7,416





)













(2,952





)











Net cash generated from/(used in) financing activities















141,611

















470,451





















































Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents













(1,520,863





)













238,036













Cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash and escrow money receivable at beginning of the period













63,862,139

















58,960,384















Cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash and escrow money receivable at end of the period















62,341,276

















59,198,420























































Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:











































Income taxes paid













(140,905





)













(15,825





)









Interest paid













(48,773





)













(346,270





)























CURRENC GROUP INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES





















EBITDA Analysis for the First Quarter of 2025 and 2024





















For the three-month period ended





March 31, 2025













Tranglo

















WalletKu

















TNG Asia





and GEA

















Headquarters





and adjustments

















Group





Total

























(dollars in thousands)















Net income (loss)













1,160

















(136





)













-

















(5,511





)













(4,487





)

































































































Add:

























































































Income tax expenses













141

















-

















-

















(93





)













48













Interest expense, net













21

















-

















-

















1,066

















1,087















EBIT

















1,322





















(136









)

















-





















(4,538









)

















(3,352









)











Depreciation and amortization













-

















-

















-

















-

















554















EBITDA

















1,322





















(136









)

















-





















(4,538









)

















(2,798









)

























For the three-month period ended





March 31, 2024













Tranglo

















WalletKu

















TNG Asia





and GEA

















Headquarters





and adjustments

















Group





Total

























(dollars in thousands)















Net income (loss)













1,070

















(123





)













(1,039





)













(2,540





)













(2,632





)



































































































Add:



























































































Income tax expenses













163

















-

















-

















(92





)













71













Interest expense, net













-

















-

















242

















1,069

















1,311















EBIT

















1,233





















(123









)

















(797









)

















(1,563









)

















(1,250









)











Depreciation and amortization













-

















-

















-

















-

















1,016















EBITDA

















1,233





















(123









)

















(797









)

















(1,563









)

















(234









)







































































































1



TNG Asia and GEA were divested in August 2024 and July 2024, respectively.











2



Tranglo maintained a positive EBITDA for the first quarter of 2025 and 2024.











3



Tranglo and WalletKu maintained a combined positive EBITDA for the first quarter of 2025 and 2024.







____________________________________









1



Currenc divested TNG Asia and GEA in August 2024 and July 2024, respectively. As such, from the fourth quarter of 2024 onward, only Tranglo’s (digital remittance and global airtime transfer businesses) and WalletKu’s (Indonesian airtime business) results will be consolidated and reported in the Company’s financial statements.





