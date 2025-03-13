CURRENC Group Inc. Founder Alex Kong to Speak at 37th Annual Roth Conference

CURRENC Group's founder will participate in the Roth Conference, focusing on AI solutions for financial institutions.

Quiver AI Summary

CURRENC Group Inc. (Nasdaq: CURR), a fintech company focused on AI solutions for financial institutions, announced that its Founder and Executive Chairman, Alex Kong, will participate in the 37th Annual Roth Conference from March 16-18, 2025. This conference, well-known for highlighting small-cap companies, will feature meetings, fireside chats, and panel discussions. Mr. Kong will engage in one-on-one meetings with investors and analysts and will be a panelist in a discussion on AI titled "AI - Life After DeepSeek" on March 18. The panel will be available via live webcast. CURRENC aims to enhance financial services with AI tools and a digital remittance platform that facilitates global payments, particularly for underserved communities.

Potential Positives

Participation in the prestigious 37th Annual Roth Conference enhances the company's visibility and credibility among investors and analysts.

The Founder and Executive Chairman, Alex Kong, will engage directly with investors through one-on-one meetings, fostering relationships and potential investment opportunities.

Involvement in an AI panel discussion positions CURRENC as a thought leader in the fintech and AI sectors, showcasing its expertise and innovations.

The press release highlights CURRENC's commitment to empowering financial institutions with AI solutions, emphasizing the company’s role in advancing financial services and accessibility.

Potential Negatives

Company's reliance on forward-looking statements might raise concerns among investors regarding the certainty of its future performance and plans.



Participation in the conference may highlight the company’s status as a small-cap entity, which often faces greater volatility and risks compared to larger companies.



There is a lack of concrete financial performance metrics or updates in the press release, which might leave investors wanting more detailed insights about the company's current standing.

SINGAPORE, March 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CURRENC Group Inc. (Nasdaq: CURR) (“CURRENC” or the “Company”), a fintech pioneer empowering financial institutions worldwide with artificial intelligence (AI) solutions, today announced that the Company's Founder and Executive Chairman, Alex Kong, will participate in the 37th Annual Roth Conference, taking place March 16-18, 2025, at the Laguna Cliffs Marriott in Dana Point, California.





The Annual Roth Conference is one of the largest gatherings in the U.S. focused on small-cap companies. This year's event will feature a mix of one-on-one and small group meetings, analyst-led fireside chats, industry keynotes, and panel discussions. The conference provides investors with a unique opportunity to gain valuable insights into emerging growth companies across a range of sectors.





Mr. Kong will participate in one-on-one meetings with analysts and investors and also be an invited panelist in an AI panel discussion, Al - Life After DeepSeek: AI CEO's Speak, hosted by senior analyst, Rohit Kulkarni, on March 18th at 8 AM PT, during the Conference. To book a one-on-one meeting with Mr. Kong, please contact your Roth salesperson or email the event one-on-one desk at



oneononerequests@roth.com



.





The AI Panel discussion will be accessible via a live audio and video webcast on the Conference webcast platform at:







https://event.summitcast.com/view/YsA9Ty4sRyad4m3F6KNZ7x/frxix4ozRhFSDR4hZEGvuW









About CURRENC Group Inc.







CURRENC Group Inc. (Nasdaq: CURR) is a fintech pioneer dedicated to transforming global financial services through artificial intelligence (AI). The Company empowers financial institutions worldwide with comprehensive AI solutions, including SEAMLESS AI Call Centre and other AI-powered tools designed to reduce costs, increase efficiency and boost customer satisfaction for banks, insurance, telecommunications companies, government agencies, cryptocurrency exchanges and other financial institutions. The Company’s digital remittance platform also enables e-wallets, remittance companies, and corporations to provide real-time, 24/7 global payment services, advancing financial access across underserved communities.







Safe Harbor Statement







This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company’s beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, and a number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “target,” “aim,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “potential,” “continue,” “is/are likely to” or other similar expressions. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties, or factors is included in the Company’s filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.







