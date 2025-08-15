CURRENC Group CEO Ronnie Hui Steps Down, Founder Alex Kong To Assume CEO Role

Markets
(RTTNews) - CURRENC Group Inc. (CURR), Friday announced that Ronnie Hui has stepped down as Chief Executive Officer of the company.

Following this, Alex Kong, the company's Founder and Executive Chairman, will assume the Chief Executive Officer position.

Commenting on the decision, Kong said, "Ronnie has skillfully guided the Company through a period of significant evolution, navigating various market challenges with confidence and clarity."

"His contributions have laid a strong foundation for Currenc's next phase of growth. Supported by his legacy, I am excited to return to the CEO role as Currenc continues to redefine fintech for the AI era," he added.

Currently, CURR is trading at $1.67, down 2.20 percent on the Nasdaq.

