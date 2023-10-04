CURO Group Holdings (FRA:CGE) Price Target Increased by 8.59% to 2.97

The average one-year price target for CURO Group Holdings (FRA:CGE) has been revised to 2.97 / share. This is an increase of 8.59% from the prior estimate of 2.74 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 0.98 to a high of 5.10 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 14.70% from the latest reported closing price of 3.48 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 101 funds or institutions reporting positions in CURO Group Holdings. This is a decrease of 73 owner(s) or 41.95% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CGE is 0.03%, an increase of 6.01%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 20.21% to 11,219K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

OCO Capital Partners holds 3,950K shares representing 9.58% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Long Focus Capital Management holds 2,978K shares representing 7.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,633K shares, representing an increase of 45.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CGE by 14.56% over the last quarter.

HighTower Advisors holds 833K shares representing 2.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 800K shares, representing an increase of 4.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CGE by 26.66% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 735K shares representing 1.78% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 302K shares representing 0.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 286K shares, representing an increase of 5.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CGE by 21.46% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.