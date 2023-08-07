CURO Group Holdings (FRA:CGE) Price Target Increased by 12.71% to 2.87

The average one-year price target for CURO Group Holdings (FRA:CGE) has been revised to 2.87 / share. This is an increase of 12.71% from the prior estimate of 2.55 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1.70 to a high of 4.43 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 17.61% from the latest reported closing price of 3.48 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 169 funds or institutions reporting positions in CURO Group Holdings. This is a decrease of 30 owner(s) or 15.08% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CGE is 0.03%, a decrease of 39.57%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.49% to 13,828K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

OCO Capital Partners holds 3,950K shares representing 9.64% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Empyrean Capital Partners holds 1,900K shares representing 4.64% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Long Focus Capital Management holds 1,633K shares representing 3.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,338K shares, representing an increase of 18.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CGE by 51.22% over the last quarter.

HighTower Advisors holds 800K shares representing 1.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 372K shares, representing an increase of 53.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CGE by 0.14% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 735K shares representing 1.79% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

