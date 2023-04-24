CURO Group Holdings (FRA:CGE) Price Target Decreased by 20.64% to 4.25

The average one-year price target for CURO Group Holdings (FRA:CGE) has been revised to 4.25 / share. This is an decrease of 20.64% from the prior estimate of 5.36 dated April 6, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 3.37 to a high of 5.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 22.16% from the latest reported closing price of 3.48 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 202 funds or institutions reporting positions in CURO Group Holdings. This is a decrease of 6 owner(s) or 2.88% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CGE is 0.06%, a decrease of 9.59%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.05% to 14,706K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

OCO Capital Partners holds 3,950K shares representing 9.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,250K shares, representing an increase of 17.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CGE by 4.58% over the last quarter.

Empyrean Capital Partners holds 1,900K shares representing 4.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,518K shares, representing a decrease of 32.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CGE by 32.24% over the last quarter.

Long Focus Capital Management holds 1,338K shares representing 3.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 919K shares, representing an increase of 31.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CGE by 8.73% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 735K shares representing 1.80% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 488K shares representing 1.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 467K shares, representing an increase of 4.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CGE by 16.26% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.